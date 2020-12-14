WESTPORT – Explosive first moves allowed Greensburg players to repeatedly beat their defender and get to the basket during Saturday’s game at South Decatur.
The Pirates went 24-for-29 at the free-throw line, while the Cougars were 6-for-10. That discrepancy was a significant factor in Greensburg’s 81-73 victory.
“I thought we rebounded pretty well too,” Pirates coach Stacy Meyer said. “That was one big factor leading into the game that we really focused in on, trying to limit them to one shot. Free-throw shooting and rebounding were two big keys for us.”
Greensburg improved to 2-0, while South dropped to 1-2.
It was a much different game than when these two squads met last year. South came into that game 14-0, but the Pirates blew them out by 35 points.
Both teams entered Saturday’s showdown ranked: Greensburg No. 4 in 3A and South No. 10 in 1A.
Greensburg led throughout, but never by more than 11, and by just six with two minutes to go.
Lane Sparks’ athleticism helped him repeatedly get to the bucket. The GHS senior scored 30 points, going 11-for-17 from the field and 8-for-10 at the charity stripe.
The Pirates placed four players in double figures, with Colin Comer scoring 19, Dakota Walters adding 13 and Brenden Stanley scoring 11 to go with 10 rebounds.
“I thought Dakota did a really nice job for us on both ends of the floor. He defended well, was in the right spots, and then he contributes 13 points,” Meyer said.
“A lot of bright spots, and a lot of things we saw that we’ve got to get better at. Very encouraging for a second game of the year.”
Greensburg shot 63 percent from the field, after shooting 70 percent in its first game. However, the Pirates committed 19 turnovers.
“Moving forward we can’t have 20 turnovers in a basketball game,” Meyer said.
Lane Lauderbaugh poured in 32 points for the Cougars. The senior had 21 in the first half, scoring from inside (he made his first eight two-point shots) and also hitting two 3-pointers.
Hunter Johnson added 18 points, but had to sit chunks of the game because of foul trouble. Tyler Sporleder chipped in 12 points.
SD coach Kendall Wildey opted not to press the Pirates and went to a zone in the second half. It’s not something the Cougars practice much, but he felt it might help slow the Pirates’ dribble penetration.
“They’re so quick on the first step, taking it to the hole,” Wildey said.
The Cougars took 30 attempts from behind the arc but sank only seven.
Wildey had hoped the victory over Milan the night before would give them some momentum. However, he wondered afterward if the physical game, while Greensburg had the night off, led to the Cougars not quite having their legs on the 3-point attempts.
Both teams relied heavily on their starters to play all or most of the game. Only two points were scored from non-starters, coming from Greensburg freshman Addison Barnes-Pettit.
While it wasn’t the outcome the Cougars had hoped for, it should make them better.
“To be able to play a quality team like Greensburg and make them have to play all 32 minutes to get the win, it’s not fun, but we’ll be better because of it,” Wildey said.
SD vs. Milan
South trailed Milan 39-33 at halftime during Friday’s home game.
The Cougars erupted for 52 points in the second half to win 85-70.
“We really started jelling in the second half,” Wildey said. “Had a great half.”
Lauderbaugh (26 points) and Johnson (23) led the scoring assault. Evan Wullenweber drained four 3s and chipped in 16.
Freshman Jacob Scruggs made his varsity debut, scoring eight points. He didn’t start against Milan (he did the next night), but provided a spark off the bench.
“When he got into the game and the flow, it really changed things for us," Wildey said.
JV action
Greensburg outscored South in every quarter of the junior varsity game for a 71-38 victory.
Grainger Maxwell led all players with 26 points. Jeter Edwards (16) and Abe Tebbe (12) also notched double-figure scoring efforts.
Luke Burton led South with 10 points, while Drew Diekhoff and Dale Peters each scored eight.
Up next
Greensburg will play Friday at Jennings County (3-1). Saturday's conference game against Franklin County, which would've been Greensburg's first at home, has been postponed because of contact tracing with the Wildcats.
South will once again take on two challenging opponents, traveling Friday to Morristown (1-0 and ranked No. 6 in 1A) before hosting South Ripley (4-0). The Raiders are likely looking for revenge after the Cougars beat them twice last year, including in the sectional championship game.
It’s the latest of a string of difficult opponents to start the year for the Cougars, who also lost to 3A Mississinewa.
“After those first five games, I don’t know what our record will be,” Wildey said, “but we’re gonna be better for that remaining part of the season because of it.”
