ST. LEON – Batesville snatched the lead late for a 9-6 victory Monday at East Central.
The game was tied 6-6 with the Bulldogs batting in the top of the seventh when freshman Jack Grunkemeyer stepped in with the bases loaded. After running the count full, Grunkemeyer doubled to right center. Riley Zink, Sam Voegele and Zach Wade all scored.
Voegele nailed down the win. The senior was perfect in 1 1/3 innings, striking out two.
Derek Richter took the loss for East Central.
There was plenty of action on the basepaths as Batesville collected nine hits and East Central had eight.
Batesville got things moving early. Zink singled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs in the first inning. Travis Lecher launched a solo home run in the fourth. Eventually, the Bulldogs led 6-1 in the fifth.
East Central knotted the game in the bottom of the sixth, aided by a home run from Richter.
Trey Peters and Voegele each recorded multiple hits for the Bulldogs.
Zink got the start, lasting 5 2/3 innings. He allowed six runs (four earned) and struck out eight.
The win vaults Batesville to 4-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
JV action
The junior varsity Bulldogs couldn’t seem to get things going offensively as they fell to East Central 11-1.
Chris Lewis, Nate Vankirk and Derric Gunter each recorded a hit.
The Bulldogs (2-1) will play the Trojans again on Thursday.
Up next
Batesville will complete at Columbus North, the No. 1 ranked team in 4A, on Tuesday.
-Information provided
