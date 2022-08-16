The high school football regular season has arrived. Opening night is Friday and all three Decatur County schools will be in action, including the annual Civil War game as South Decatur plays host to North Decatur with a 7 p.m. kick off.
Due to the cancelation of last year's game between the two schools, the all time record in the game is 25-25. The game Friday will break the tie and give bragging rights and the Bucket to the victors.
North has won the last three Civil War games, including a 21-7 win in 2020.
South enters under new head coach Rodney Martin. The Chargers will be faced with adjusting to the new game plan under Coach Martin.
The Charger defense looked solid in the jamboree and the offense returns key weapons Carson Parmer, Reid Messer and James Evans. All three had big sessions in the jamboree. In 2021, Parmer passed for more than 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns. Messer rushed for more than 1,500 yards and had 22 TDs. Evans averaged nearly five yards per carry last year. Messer, Kaden Muckerheide and Evans were the top Charger receivers last year and all three return to the fold.
South's offense will look to replace its top passer and rusher from last year with the graduation of Kelby Shook. Rhett Martin was the second leading rusher for the Cougars last year, averaging better than four yards per carry.
Austin Boilanger and Martin led the Cougars in tackles last year and will look to spear head the defense for South in 2022.
The Chargers enter the game with a pre-season ranking of No. 9 in the AP poll. Decatur County fans know that the favorite on paper doesn't always hold up the Bucket at the end of the night. It should be fun to watch.
Greensburg opens the season on the road at Shelbyville.
The Pirates have won four straight over the Golden Bears. In those four victories, Greensburg has outscored Shelbyville 184-42.
Last season, the Pirates doubled up the Golden Bears 42-21. In the win, quarterback Sam West passed for 124 yards and rushed for 95 yards. Running back Kaden Acton rushed for 78 yards on seven carries. Both reached the end zone once. Shelbyville's Cael Lux carried the ball 24 times for 146 yards and one TD.
Other games of local interest include Batesville making the trek to Trafalgar to face the Braves of Indian Creek. The Bulldogs won last year's meeting between the two schools 35-13.
Rushville plays host to Milan. The Indians defeated Rushville 18-0 last year. Milan is 7-1 in the last eight games against Rushville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.