BATESVILLE – Whether it’s on the volleyball court or in the classroom, Katie Bedel strives to be the best she can be. It’s an internal motivation, yet that fire is stoked by her coaches.
“Whenever I hear my coaches say, ‘That was a really good play,’ or ‘You have so much raw talent,’ that makes me feel proud of myself and it makes me want to work harder so they’re more proud of me,” Bedel said. “I just want to be better. If I have a bad game, I’ll go back and watch the film, analyze it and break it down. ‘OK, this is where I could’ve done a little bit better.’ And I’ll just work a little harder.”
Bedel’s hard work has landed her a spot at the next level. The Batesville senior signed to play for Lincoln Memorial University, a Division II college in Tennessee.
Bedel never made up her mind that she was going to play college volleyball no matter what, which might be surprising based on her work ethic. She’s put in the time and basically paved her own path on the recruiting trail.
Eighth grade marked the first time Bedel played volleyball. She mostly kept the bench warm and might’ve gone into one game the entire season. It motivated her to work harder and earn a starting spot in high school.
Bedel would always show up early before practice and go hard in practice. Her work ethic rose to another level in the past year, when she would put in 4-5 hours every day doing core workouts, running, getting in touches with the ball and speaking with college coaches.
Cassie Laker coached Bedel for a year in club volleyball, then coached against her the past four. Laker, who is East Central’s coach, saw Bedel’s raw talent when she played for SEIVB during the winter after her eighth-grade year, when she lacked the needed confidence to push herself to the next level.
Bedel found that confidence, Laker said, and it’s clearly made her a better player.
“At EC, she was always on our scouting report before playing that big conference match,” Laker said. “She impacted her team more than she probably realizes. As her opponent, I could see her drive and determination when she was on the court and her passion and leadership when she was on the sideline.”
Bedel is a 5-foot-10 middle hitter. She ranked second on the team in kills (179) and blocks (36) this past season for the Bulldogs. She recorded 452 kills during her three-year varsity career and 77 blocks.
“Katie has come a long way, but, lucky for her, she can go a lot further,” Laker said. “There isn’t a doubt in my mind she will bring a great deal of talent, value and pure love for the game to LMU. She could have an immediate impact simply because she’s willing to put in the work to get there.”
Fond memories
Bedel’s favorite volleyball match was her last for Batesville.
The Bulldogs squared off against Greensburg in the sectional championship. The Pirates entered with an undefeated record and easily swept the Bulldogs twice in the regular season.
Bedel felt like some of the Bulldogs didn’t have much hope for winning the match, so she and a couple teammates got everyone pumped up and excited.
Batesville won the first and third sets to put Greensburg on the ropes. The Pirates won the fourth set and squeaked out the fifth, 15-13.
Bedel, who’s a middle hitter, slammed a career-high 17 kills.
“Katie really, really came through that match,” BHS coach Kateri Paul said. “I think that’s a sign of a great athlete and a great leader.”
It was heartbreaking to come so close, but Bedel and her teammates held their heads high.
“We really pulled it together and we were having fun on the court. You could see that we were a better team in that moment,” Bedel said. “Even though we lost, we were having fun and we were playing our game, we were doing what we love. It was cool to make contact with the ball and get the kill, hear the crowd roar, and feel proud of yourself for that.
“I was sad that it was over, but I couldn’t have asked for a better last game.”
Another aspect she won’t forget is how her teammates supported her following the death of her great-grandmother.
Rosemary Brinkman had a stroke and went home on hospice care. Bedel would visit her during a break on school days, go back to school for practice, then return and spend more time with her.
Her death was hard on Bedel and her family, but her volleyball family provided love and support. Having those bonds and relationships are her favorite aspect of volleyball.
“I’ll always remember how special that was for me, how important it was for me that they were there for me without a second thought,” Bedel said.
Bedel played travel volleyball for SEIVB, which features girls from Greensburg, Milan, East Central, Rising Run, etc. She loves making connections and friendships with girls who she played against during the school season in the fall.
“I think it’s really cool to make those bonds,” she said, “and then also during school season you see them and you’re playing against them it’s easier to enjoy the team because you enjoy who you’re playing around.”
Picking a college
In her spare time, Bedel enjoys listening to music, hanging out with friends and talking to relatives for genealogy research. She’s a member of 4-H and shows goats. And she really enjoys going to state parks and hiking and camping with family.
“Family time is big for me,” Bedel said.
She started getting serious about the recruiting process at the start of her junior year. Bedel created highlight films and created content to get noticed on recruiting sites.
Initially, coaches at Division III and NAIA schools contacted her. Then she got a message from a DII team in Tennessee. It was neat to get an offer to play at the higher level, plus she’ll get the chance to play beach volleyball at LMU.
She’s never played beach volleyball, aside from family vacations or messing around at parties, which means it wasn’t competitive, right?
“I have three older brothers, so it can get a little competitive,” Bedel said with a laugh.
LMU coach Alison Williams is excited about Bedel.
“Katie will bring athleticism, competitiveness and depth to our team,” Williams said. “She’s a student-athlete who takes her academics seriously and she has great character. She is a great fit for our program.”
Bedel will also have the opportunity to compete on the track and field team at LMU. She’s mainly a jumper for the Bulldogs, usually competing in the high jump, long jump and pole vault, but she’s versatile and will do what her coach asks.
Bedel likes how LMU is located in the Cumberland Gap. She really enjoys hiking with her family, which she’ll surely have the opportunity to do at LMU. She visited the campus twice, the first time when no students were on campus, and later when she was able to spend a full day and practice with the team.
She remembers telling her mother how it felt like the right fit for her.
“I could see myself studying there and making friends,” Bedel said. “It was a very natural feeling that overcame me.”
Bedel is an academic all-state recipient. She plans on studying biochemistry, and should have her bachelor’s degree in 2 1/2 years thanks to taking Ivy Tech courses at Batesville. After that, her plan is to apply to a graduate program for medical school in hopes of becoming anesthesiologist.
Paul, who has coached the Bulldogs for nearly two decades, called Bedel very organized, a great leader and a hard worker.
“I don’t know much about the Lincoln program, so I can’t tell you where she’ll be as far as the rest of the team,” Paul said. “But through sheer determination, she’s going to make herself an important part at the next level.”
