MILAN – Area students were able to have some fun with video games and learn valuable life lessions at the resent summer camp at Milan Middle School. Campers faced-off in teams of four in the video game Rocket League at Game ON: Esports Camp, the latest summer program from Genesis: Pathways to Success as a part of its A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics) initiative.
The camp was hosted at Milan Middle School, and a total of 16 students from across Southeastern Indiana duked it out on the car-soccer pitch June 20 through June 22 to learn and develop skills in communication, collaboration, strategy, teamwork and sportsmanship.
Rocket League is a competitive sports game that pits teams of players driving cars against each other in a soccer match. The rules are very similar to soccer, and each team of players must strategize by designating strikers and goalies to both attack the other team’s goal and defend their own. The strategic opportunities and collaborative demands of Rocket League make it as useful as basketball, soccer, and other sports for instilling sportsmanship and cultivating fellowship within its teams of players.
Throughout the course of the three days, campers were separated into teams and learned how to play Rocket League, competed in team challenges against bots, and ultimately played against each other in a final tournament to determine a Grand Champion. Communication and fellowship are valuable for any team exercise, and can apply to sporting competitions of any kind, but they also are key in individual life beyond school and extracurriculars.
Robert Green, a volunteer and Head Coach for South Ripley High School’s Esports League, was at the forefront of teaching strategy and encouraging collaboration during the camp. Green pointed out the value of teamwork, communication, and sportsmanship in employability and relationships.
When asked to highlight one skill in particular, he said, “Effective communication. When (these kids) get older and start looking for jobs, and at the high school level and in networking, knowing how to carry yourself and how to communicate with other people is important. This game teaches them sportsmanship, how to win and lose without being negative, and how to work together.”
While the focus of camp was on Rocket League, campers participated in other games and competitions not on a screen, such as blindfolded team obstacle courses, catapult challenges and the floor is lava. Each of these worked in collaboration with their efforts in game to instill, and make more tangible, the problem-solving, communication and collaborative skills.
A key element in these intangible skills was also cultivating healthy habits around gaming. Students learned the value of nutrition, exercise, and sleep and the importance of these for performance in school, physical activity, mood, and yes, gaming.
Daryl Comer, a 6th-grader from Jac-Cen-Del and avid gamer, highlighted, “My favorite part was working as a team to do the mini-challenges outside of the game. In Rocket League, they helped us with communication and teamwork.”
Genesis: Pathways to Success would like to thank Milan Middle School for being a welcoming and gracious host for Game ON: Esports Camp, and for exposing students to collaborative learning while opening pathways for success. We would look forward to making this camp available again in the future.
If you would like to learn additional information about this summer camp, please visit www.genesisp2s.org. If you have questions regarding A Summer of STREAM, please contact the Director of Genesis: Pathways to Success, Clarice Patterson, by emailing cpatterson@genesisp2s.org, calling 812-933-1098, or visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, IN 47006.
-Information provided
