RUSHVILLE - The Lady Pirates remained undefeated on the volleyball season with a 3-set win at Rushville 25-11, 25-15 and 25-13.
“I was very proud of both teams. They both fought hard for each point. Greensburg is a very talented team and currently ranked 14th in 3A,” RCHS Coach Scanlan said.
Strong serving for the Lady Pirates came from Taylor Cooney who was 22-22 with two aces, Hannah Messer 15-15 with three aces, and Kayla Kelso 10-11 with two aces.
At the net, Anna West put down 22 kills followed by Josie Nobbe nine and Ella Chapman and Carlee Adams contributed six kills.
In the back court, Nobbe was active picking up 18 digs, followed by Hannah Messer with 15. That puts us at 17-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference.
For the Lady Lions, Jama Barnes had 20 digs. Emily Hadley added three kills and 10 digs. Olivia Yager had three kills, one solo block and six assists. Abby Buckley handed out a team-high 10 assists and served three aces. Kendra Hamilton had a team-high 22 digs to go along with four kills.
Greensburg won the junior varsity match 25-23 and 25-23.
Statistics for Rushville included Lily Brown - 6 points, 4 aces, 2 kills, 11 serve receptions, 14 digs; Kendra Buckley - 2 kills; Emilee Jackman - 1 kill; Josie Ballenger - 9 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 6 serve receptions, 7 digs; Molly Zachery - 2 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 16 serve receptions, 12 digs; Sophia Dora - 5 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 9 digs, 1 assist block; Kara Chandler - 5 assists, 5 digs; and Ericka Kuhn - 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 assist block.
