INDIANAPOLIS – The Lady Pirates officially concluded their 2021 season on the biggest stage of the tournament series this weekend. Senior Brenner Hanna and freshman Emarie Jackson competed in the IHSAA Track and Field State Finals on Saturday with great performances, coach Katina Tekulve said.
IHSAA All-State medalist Brenner Hanna ran a podium level performance for a seventh place finish in the 1600, running it in a school-record breaking time of 5 minutes, 0.40 seconds.
Hanna ran the majority of the race in her seeded 12th place position, but in the final 600 meters she started to pick off five of her competitors for a strong negative split finish.
Later in the evening, Hanna placed 18th in the 3200 in 11:28.20.
Hanna concluded her 2021 season with four new school records, coming in the 800, 1600, 3200 and 4x800 relay.
During her Greensburg High School track career, Hanna earned the following achievements:
• two state medals
• qualified for state all three years of competition in a total of five events
• won a regional championship
• won six sectional championships
• seven EIAC championships
• an EIAC MVP honor
Hanna will be continuing her running career in both cross country and track at Indiana University, where she will be studying exercise science.
Jackson closed out her first year of her high school throwing career with a throw of 38 feet, 1/4 inch to finish 17th in shot put. She placed 23rd in discus with a throw of 109-1.
The majority of the throwing field at the state meet was composed of very experienced juniors and seniors. Jackson earned the honors of being the top freshman shot put thrower in the state of Indiana, and the third best freshman discus thrower.
Jackson ended her first year of Greensburg track not only as a state finalist in her two events, but also as the EIAC champion in both shot put and discus, the EIAC meet record in the discus, and the fifth-best thrower in both shot put and discus in Lady Pirate history.
