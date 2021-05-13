GREENSBURG – Karson Scheidler and Austin Adams combined to hold Knightstown batters in check, leading the Pirates to a 4-1 victory Wednesday in nonconference baseball action.
The win snapped a three-game skid for the Pirates, who improve to 5-11.
Scheidler earned his first win of the season by allowing one run (unearned) on five hits. The junior went five innings, striking out three and walking two.
Adams pitched two shutout innings to record the save.
The Pirates had eight hits, including a triple from Toby Brogan and a double from Grayson Newhart.
Brett Stringer went 2-for-2 and scored a run.
Adams and Scheidler each had hits and an RBI.
Oakley Best and Isaac Tebbe also had base knocks.
Up next
Greensburg (5-11, 1-9 EIAC) hosts East Central (13-8, 7-4 EIAC) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
