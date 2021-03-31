GREENSBURG – Talk about making a memorable introduction.
Greensburg freshman Hermione Robinson tossed a no-hitter Tuesday against Jac-Cen-Del, striking out seven and walking one.
“Yes, it’s pretty crazy,” Pirates coach Wade Hersley said. “She only threw 56 pitches for five innings, so a little over 10 per inning. That’s pretty good.”
The Pirates won the season-opener 10-0 in five innings. They smacked 13 hits in only four innings.
Senior Emma Deweese went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Robinson wasn’t the only freshman to make an impressive debut, as her battery mate Carlee Adams went 3-for-3 with a double.
Taylor Cooney had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run.
Allison Ripperger recorded two hits while batting in the No. 9 hole.
Melina Wilkison went 1-for-2, hitting a deep double, and driving in two. She also got hit by a pitch and scored three times.
“She struggled a little bit today on slower pitching,” Hersley said, “but if somebody is throwing it in there at 65, she’s gonna pound it. She’s strong.”
Liz Pavy had a single and a walk, while Lydia Balser hit a single.
“It was a great team win,” Hersley said. “I told them, ‘Not all of them are gonna be this easy.’ They’re gonna have to bear down and get a lot better as we go. It was a great start to the season.”
Jac-Cen-Del managed only two base runners, on a walk and an error. Junior Aundrea Cullen recorded six strike outs.
The Eagles will return to action Friday when they’ll host Hauser.
The Pirates were slated to host Madison on Wednesday, and will play a doubleheader Saturday at Connersville. It was originally scheduled to be at home, but it was moved because of prom, Hersley said. Start times will be 10 a.m. and noon.
