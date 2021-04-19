INDIANAPOLIS – Greensburg's girls track and field team competed Friday at the Decatur Central Joe Schott Twilight Invitational. The Lady Pirates placed fourth out of eight teams, following Brownsburg, Greenfield Central and Ben Davis. They defeated Herron, Decatur Central, Shelbyville and Covenant Christian.

The night proved to be a success with two individual championships, one runner-up and several personal records (PRs).

Freshman Emarie Jackson dominated in throwing, winning shot put and discus. She won shot put with a distance of 37 feet, 5 inches and discus with a throw of 115-9.

Both throws were PRs and put Jackson on the all-time top 10 lists for GCHS history. She's owns the eighth-best discus and ninth-best shot put distances.

Another PR came from Emily Million, the high jump runner-up. Million cleared 5-0 for the first time in her career. This mark ties her for the 10th-best Lady Pirate high jumper in school history.

Emily Mangels also had a big night as she ran a PR in the 800 and placed third. Mangels placed fourth in the 1600 with a season-best (SB) time as well.

Other top finishers and scorers included:

• Fourth place

Samantha Smith - long jump

3200 relay: Sarah Stapp, Sophie Nobbe, Malana Kramer, Mangels

• Sixth place

1600 relay: Kayla Haycock, Stapp, Nobbe, Mangels

• Seventh place

Kayla Haycock - 300 hurdles

Sophe Nobbe - 800

400 relay: Hilary Ernstes, Emily Million, Samantha Smith, Haycock

• Eighth place

Ava Wilmer - long jump

Other PRs or SBs performances: 

Kramer - 3200 (PR)

Emma Wilmer - 3200 (SB)

Nobbe - 800 (SB)

Up next

Greensburg will travel Tuesday to New Castle to compete against the Trojans and Connersville. 

-Information provided

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you