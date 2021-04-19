INDIANAPOLIS – Greensburg's girls track and field team competed Friday at the Decatur Central Joe Schott Twilight Invitational. The Lady Pirates placed fourth out of eight teams, following Brownsburg, Greenfield Central and Ben Davis. They defeated Herron, Decatur Central, Shelbyville and Covenant Christian.
The night proved to be a success with two individual championships, one runner-up and several personal records (PRs).
Freshman Emarie Jackson dominated in throwing, winning shot put and discus. She won shot put with a distance of 37 feet, 5 inches and discus with a throw of 115-9.
Both throws were PRs and put Jackson on the all-time top 10 lists for GCHS history. She's owns the eighth-best discus and ninth-best shot put distances.
Another PR came from Emily Million, the high jump runner-up. Million cleared 5-0 for the first time in her career. This mark ties her for the 10th-best Lady Pirate high jumper in school history.
Emily Mangels also had a big night as she ran a PR in the 800 and placed third. Mangels placed fourth in the 1600 with a season-best (SB) time as well.
Other top finishers and scorers included:
• Fourth place
Samantha Smith - long jump
3200 relay: Sarah Stapp, Sophie Nobbe, Malana Kramer, Mangels
• Sixth place
1600 relay: Kayla Haycock, Stapp, Nobbe, Mangels
• Seventh place
Kayla Haycock - 300 hurdles
Sophe Nobbe - 800
400 relay: Hilary Ernstes, Emily Million, Samantha Smith, Haycock
• Eighth place
Ava Wilmer - long jump
Other PRs or SBs performances:
Kramer - 3200 (PR)
Emma Wilmer - 3200 (SB)
Nobbe - 800 (SB)
Up next
Greensburg will travel Tuesday to New Castle to compete against the Trojans and Connersville.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.