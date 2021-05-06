GREENSBURG – Greensburg's girls track and field team won the Decatur County Championship on Wednesday. The Lady Pirates earned 88.5 points to South Decatur's 35.5 and North Decatur's 32.
Not only did the Greensburg girls capture 14 firsts of the 15 contested events, but they also set four new meet records.
Long jump champion Elizabeth Mitchell returned to her signature event after recovering from an injury by breaking both the school record and the meet record with a leap of 17 feet, 7 inches. The previous meet record of 16-7 1/4 was set by Becky Whitaker from North Decatur in 2003. The previous Greensburg School record of 16-5 3/4 was set by Diane Moeller in 1977.
Distance champion Brenner Hanna also broke two meet records with her winning performances in the 1600 and 3200. Hanna ran 5 minutes, 15.3 seconds in the metric mile and 11:26.3 in the metric two-mile, beating the previous records of 5:21.9 and 11:47.2 she set in 2019.
Another new meet record was set by the champion 4x800 relay team of Hanna, Sarah Stapp, Sophie Nobbe and Emily Mangels. The ladies ran a 10:40 to beat the previous record of 10:42.7 set in 2018 by Greensburg ladies Cami Jones, Cathy Newhart, Lexi Huber and Hanna.
Other championship performances were earned by: Emarie Jackson (shot put, discus); Elizabeth Mitchell (200, 100 hurdles); Josie Nobbe (high jump); Sarah Stapp (400); Kayla Haycock (300 hurdles); Emily Mangels (800); 4x100 relay (Hilary Ernstes, Kayla Haycock, Emily Million, Josie Nobbe); 4x400 relay (Kayla Haycock, Sarah Stapp, Sophie Nobbe, Emily Mangels)
Runners-up: Emily Mangels (1600); Emily Million (300 hurdles)
Third-place finishes: Josie Nobbe (100); Ava Wilmer (400); Sophie Nobbe (800); Kayla Haycock (200); Malana Wilmer (3200); Emily Million (high jump)
Up next
The Lady Pirates will compete again Tuesday at Rushville in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Championship.
-Information provided
