BROWNSTOWN – Greensburg’s girls held on to their lead down the stretch, beating Brownstown 47-46 Thursday on the road.
The victory comes after the Pirates had lost three of their previous four games. They’re now 9-4, while Brownstown drops to 12-6.
Greensburg senior Taylor Cooney led the way with 16 points and five assists.
Like Cooney, Melina Wilkison hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 12 points. She also notched four rebounds and three assists.
Anna West racked up 11 points and eight boards, six of which came on the offensive end.
Carlee chipped in eight points to go with four boards.
Brownstown Central led 24-16 at halftime, but the Pirates stormed ahead after three quarters by matching their first half-scoring total.
Solid free-throw shooting helped the Pirates hold on. They went 11-for-14 at the stripe.
Up next
Jac-Cen-Del will visit Greensburg for a nonconference game Saturday night. The Eagles are ranked No. 3 in 1A and owned a 14-3 record ahead of Friday’s game against Southwestern (Shelby).
