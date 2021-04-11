Greensburg's track and field teams hosted the annual Crossbones Relays Saturday morning. Teams from Columbus North, Greenfield Central, Franklin County, Madison and Rushville participated in this unscored, relay format invitational. All the field events and the shuttle hurdle relays had to be canceled due to the weather conditions but the athletes were still able to show off their talents in running relays.
The Lady Pirates performed extremely well with three relay team championships and three runner-up championship performances. The morning began with the 3200-meter relay squad of Sarah Stapp, Sophie Nobbe, Emily Mangels and Brenner Hanna winning with a time of 10:33.7, making them the eighth fastest 4x800 team in school history. This same group of ladies placed second in the distance medley relay and closed the meet as the runner up champions of the 1600 relay as well.
The Greensburg girls sprinting crew also ran very successful performances. Samantha Smith, Josie Nobbe, Hilary Ernstes and Kayla Haycock won the sprint medley relay, were runner-ups in the 400 relay and placed third in the 800 relay.
The JV sprinting ladies also ran great times, coach Katina Tekulve said, placing them among the top varsity teams in these events. Ava Wilmer, Emily Million, Emma Evans and Reyna Wilson were right in the mix of the other schools' varsity teams. They placed fourth in the 400 relay, fifth in the 800 relay and sixth in the sprint medley relay by each running personal record split times.
One of the most exciting events of the day was toward the end of the invitational when the throwers were finally able to take the stage. The squad of lady throwers may have missed out on their opportunity to compete in their usual events of shot put and discus but that did not deter them from putting forth their best effort on the track. The throwing crew of Emarie Jackson, Shayelyn Hess, Cadence Land and Reyna Wilson were crowned the champions of the 4x100 throwers relay with star running performances.
Greenburg returns to action Tuesday, hosting East Central and Jennings County.
