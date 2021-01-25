BATESVILLE — Greensburg handed Batesville a 48-39 loss Saturday in girls hoops action. It was the final regular season home game for the Bulldogs.
The Pirates led 22-16 at halftime and by 11 after the third quarter. The Bulldogs outscored the Pirates 12-10 in the final period, but it wasn’t enough to put the outcome in doubt.
Greensburg improved to 11-5 overall and 5-1 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
Batesville dropped to 8-13 and 3-4.
Melina Wilkison scored 18 and Taylor Cooney added 15 for GCHS.
Sarah Ripperger led Batesville 11 points, while Carley Pride notched 10. Calley Kaiser had a team-high nine rebounds, while Makayla Granger had six steals.
It’s the Pirates’ second win over the Bulldogs this season. They also won 56-41 at home in December.
JV action
Batesville’s junior varsity team had a tough time getting the ball through the hoop, resulting in a 37-25 Greensburg victory.
Ava Hanson led Batesville in scoring (12), rebounds (nine) and steals (four).
Other scorers for the Dogs were Kaylin Hinners with six; Madelyn Pohlman, Claire Saner and Olivia Raab with two points apiece; and Billie Puente had one.
Up next
Batesville will finish the regular season Tuesday at Columbus East (12-5).
Greensburg will battle Lawrenceburg Thursday in a showdown for second place. The Tigers are 10-8 overall and 5-1 in the EIAC.
