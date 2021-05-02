ST LEON -- Greensburg's girls track and field team placed sixth at Friday's East Central Invitational. It was a highly competitive 10-team meet, coach Katina Tekulve said, with outstanding performances and multiple personal records by the Pirates.
One of the biggest moments of the night came from the 2021 Invitational Champion of both the 1600 and 800, Brenner Hanna. After winning the metric mile by over 20 seconds, Hanna returned to compete against the No. 1 one seed in the 800, East Central's Ellie Lengerich.
Lengerich led the entire race until Hanna began to gain on her in the last 100 meters. It was a photo finish, with Hanna taking the championship by just a hundredth of a second in 2:18.24.
Both ladies broke the 2:19.08 meet record held by Oldenburg Academy's Courtney Bell set in 1995. Hanna's time also breaks the school record of 2:21.48, which she set in 2018.
Other big moments came from freshman Emarie Jackson placing third in discus with throw of 114 feet, 8 inches, and fourth fourth in shot at 37-7 1/2.
With great performances after returning from injuries, Josie Nobbe placed third in high jump by clearing 4-10 and Elizabeth Mitchell took sixth in the 100 and seventh in the 200.
The very cool, windy conditions did not deter the Lady Pirates from setting new career-best marks. Kayla Haycock set new personal records in both the 300-hurdle race and the 200, earning her ribbons with seventh- and eight-place finishes.Other career bests came from Ally Foster (1600), Franchesca Verzo (400), Ava Wilmer (400 long jump), Sophie Nobbe (800), Sarah Stapp and Emily Mangels (3200 relay split time).
All three relay teams also raced well with ribbon earning performances:
4x800 relay, fifth: Sarah Stapp, Brenner Hanna, Sophie Nobbe, Emily Mangels
4x100 relay, seventh: Hilary Ernstes, Kayla Haycock, Emily Million, Josie Nobbe
4x400 relay, eighth: Brenner Hanna, Sarah Stapp, Emily Mangels, Kayla Haycock
Official meet results can be found at stuartroadracing.com
Up next
The Lady Pirates compete again Tuesday night in the Decatur County Championship Meet.
-Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.