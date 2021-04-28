GREENSBURG – Despite playing in high winds Tuesday, Greensburg’s golf team managed to keep its momentum from recent matches. The Pirates beat East Central 162-195 at Greensburg Country Club.
“This was our third consecutive score around 160, so you can tell a lot of the guys are starting to play more consistent good golf,” coach Bryce Mize said.
Ben Bausback shot a two-over par 37. That’s even with a double bogey on the par 4 eighth hole.
“Ben was once again tremendous from start to finish,” Mize said.
Parker Phillips was next for the Pirates, shooting a 39.
“I've really been impressed with Parker Phillips lately as well,” Mize said. “He has turned a corner and has turned in multiple low rounds recently.”
Abe Tebbe and Hunter Springmeyer rounded out the team scoring by shooting 43s. Also playing in the match were Devin Winkler, Jonathan Flinn, Bryce Stringer and Brock Adams.
Away victory
The Pirates shot a 159 on Monday to edge conference foe South Dearborn Monday on its home course.
Bausback was once again medalist with a one-over 35 at The Links at Rising Star.
Other scores for the Pirates were Phillips 38, Winkler 41, Tebbe 45, Springmeyer 47, Stringer 49 and Flinn 50.
Up next
The Pirates will compete again Friday, hosting the Decatur County Meet. It will be a dual meet since South Decatur doesn’t have a golf team this season.
“As we hit the middle of our season, it will be nice to see if we can continue to improve and get all the guys scoring well on the same night,” Mize said. “We look forward to getting back after it on Friday against North Decatur.”
