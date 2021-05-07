BATESVILLE – Chalk up another victory for Greensburg’s golf team.
The Pirates beat Batesville 168-181 during Thursday’s match at HillCrest Country Club. Ben Bausback and Parker Phillips shared medalist honors after shooting five-over 40s on the front nine.
“It was really a mixed bag tonight,” GCHS coach Bryce Mize said. “We definitely played some good golf at times, but there were also some hiccups along the way.”
Devin Winkler (43) and Abe Tebbe (45) rounded out scoring for the Pirates. Hunter Springmeyer, Jonathan Flinn, Bryce Stringer and Nathan Navarra also competed.
Dean Campbell and Austin Pohlman just missed sharing medalist honors. Both Batesville seniors shot 41.
Other scores for the Bulldogs were Logan Fletcher 49, Kyle Williamson 50, Lleyton Ratcliffe 50, Jackson Wanstrath 52, Jack Abplanalp 52 and Alec Bunselmeier 52.
Greensburg improved to 10-0 in dual matches (36-5 counting invitationals) and is 6-0 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
Batesville is 17-15 overall and 3-2 in the EIAC.
Up next
The two teams will tee it up together again this weekend. The Batesville Invitational is slated for Saturday at Hillcrest.
Twelve teams will compete in the tournament. Batesville and Greensburg will be paired with Madison and Mt. Vernon in the final wave of tee times from 11:20-11:52 a.m. All players will start on the first hole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.