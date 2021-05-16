BATESVILLE - The lead held up for more than a month.
Greensburg established a 3-0 lead against Batesville in early April before rain halted the game in the second inning. The two EIAC foes resumed action Friday, and the Bulldogs twice cut into the Pirates' lead.
However, the visitors held on for a 3-2 win.
Emma Belter hit a solo home run for Batesville to make it 3-1. Sydney Schaeffer drove in the second BHS run, but that was all Hermione Robinson allowed.
Robinson struck out seven and gave up four hits. The freshman smacked three hits and drove in a run.
Melina Wilkison also drilled three hits.
Carlee Adams drew three walks. Liz Pavy drove in a run and walked once.
Batesville senior Paige Oldham allowed nine hits. She walked five and struck out four.
Sophie Lee went 2-for-3 and Kylie Laker had a hit.
The Bulldogs honored seniors Oldham, Laker and Anna Gerth before the game.
JV action
The junior varsity game was a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair. Greensburg ultimately pulled it out, 17-15.
The Bulldogs whacked 17 hits. Katie Mobley led the way by going 4-for-5 with three singles and a double, while scoring twice.
Georgia Mertz, Athena Mitchell, Kennedy Westrick and Claire Saner all had multiple hits. Calli Fletcher, Samantha Kessens, Natasha Fowler and Kailey Weberding each chipped in with one hit.
Mobley started in the circle for Batesville. She allowed 15 hits and 17 runs over seven innings, striking out 10.
Up next
Greensburg (11-7, 7-4 EIAC) has three games on tap this week: Monday at East Central, Tuesday against Lawrenceburg and Thursday against Franklin County.
Batesville (6-11, 2-10 EIAC) also has three games left in the regular season: Tuesday against South Dearborn, Thursday at Lawrenceburg and Friday against North Decatur.
