BROOKVILLE – The Pirates led 9-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday at Franklin County and appeared poised to earn another conference victory.

However, the Wildcats made a furious comeback, scoring five runs in the sixth to tie the game. They celebrated in walk-off fashion in the seventh, earning a 10-9 victory. 

GHCS dropped to 8-3 overall and 4-2 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference, while FC improved to 7-6 and 3-2. 

Up next

Weather permitting, the Pirates will play Thursday at Batesville. 

