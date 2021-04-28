BROOKVILLE – The Pirates led 9-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday at Franklin County and appeared poised to earn another conference victory.
However, the Wildcats made a furious comeback, scoring five runs in the sixth to tie the game. They celebrated in walk-off fashion in the seventh, earning a 10-9 victory.
GHCS dropped to 8-3 overall and 4-2 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference, while FC improved to 7-6 and 3-2.
Up next
Weather permitting, the Pirates will play Thursday at Batesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.