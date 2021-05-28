CONNERSVILLE – Kayla Kelson and Allison Ripperger got on base, and leadoff hitter Melina Wilkison did the rest.
Wilkison, Greensburg’s senior star, drilled a three-run home run in the bottom of the third. It was the deciding blow in helping the Pirates take down Franklin County 4-2 during Thursday’s 3A softball sectional semifinal.
“Great win against a great team,” Pirates coach Wade Hersley said. “It goes to show how important getting on base really is. The bottom of the lineup got on base and Mel hit a three-run home run.”
Freshman pitcher Hermione Robinson kept the Wildcats in check, allowing one earned run on three hits. She struck out five.
“Hermione pitched one of her best games yet,” Hersley said. “She allowed only three hits and one earned run against a very good team.”
It was the third close game between the two teams, which finished third and fourth in the EIAC regular standings. Franklin County won the first game 10-9 in April, before Greensburg won 7-6 last week.
Franklin County ends the season 17-14.
Greensburg has won three straight games to improve to 14-8.
Wilkison scored two runs for GCHS. The Ohio State signee finished 2-for-3, hitting a double and a homer, and she drew a walk.
The Pirates tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first when Wilkison scored on a double by senior Taylor Cooney.
They trailed the Wildcats 2-1 in the third when Wilkison put them up for good.
GCHS collected seven hits, with Liz Pavy, Robinson, Lydia Balser and Kelso each hitting singles.
Wilkison, Pavy, Emma Deweese, Kelso and Ripperger each drew a walk.
Up next
The Pirates will play at 6 p.m. Saturday against Connersville for the sectional championship. The game was originally slated for Friday night but was delayed because of weather.
Connersville finished second in the EIAC, one spot ahead of the Pirates. The teams split their regular season meetings.
The Spartans (19-9) reached the championship by beating Batesville 14-0 on Thursday after beating South Dearbon 9-4 on Tuesday.
