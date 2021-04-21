RUSHVILLE, GREENSBURG – Four runs were enough to win a pair of games.
Greensburg’s softball team won 4-3 Monday at Rushville, then topped North Decatur 4-1 on Tuesday.
While coach Wade Hersey is happy about getting two quality wins, he'd like to see the offense pick up some steam.
"That has to be a priority for this team," Hersley said. "Our pitchers will keep us in the game. We need to be better offensively to help our pitchers out."
GCHS 4, RCHS 3
Freshman Carlee Adams went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI to help lead the Pirates over the Lions.
Emma Deweese and Hermione Robinson each had a hit and an RBI.
Melina Wilkison, Taylor Cooney and Liz Pavy each smacked singles. Cooney stole two bases and Pavey swiped one.
Robinson allowed one earned run and struck out three.
Hersley called Rushville a very talented team.
"They made us earn it," he said. "We just couldn't get our offense going like we need to."
GCHS 4, ND 1
Greensburg scored one in the first, two in the second to take an early lead. The Pirates tacked on one more in the fourth.
Kayla Kelso, Allison Ripperger, Wilkison and Cooney each drove in a run.
The Pirates had six hits, all singles. Wilkison went 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. The speedy leadoff hitter also stole three bases.
Pavy, Adams, Kelso and Ripperger each recorded a single.
Robinson got the win, striking out seven and walking none.
Keisha Crosland took the loss, striking out four, walking four and hitting two.
The Chargers scored their lone run in the seventh. Crosland, Sarah Swain, Kacie Ogden and Kennedy Stier had one hit apiece.
"They are a very solid team," Hersley said about ND. "We did just enough to get the win. Once again, we couldn't get the offense going."
Up next
North (5-5, 3-1 Mid-Hoosier Conference) will host Edinburgh (4-5, 1-3 MHC) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Greensburg (6-2, 2-1 EIAC) will have a prime opportunity to get its offense going against its next opponent. The Pirates will play Thursday at Lawrenceburg (1-6, 0-2 EIAC), which is allowing an average of eight runs per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.