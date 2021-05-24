GREENSBURG – One win was dominant, the other was by the narrowest margin.
Greensburg's softball team closed out the regular season last week by winning a pair of Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference games.
The Pirates beat Lawrenceburg 10-0 on Tuesday before taking down Franklin County 7-6 on Thursday.
Greensburg 10, Lawrenceburg 0
Twelve hits helped fuel the offensive output against the Tigers.
Leadoff hitter Melina Wilkison set the tone by going 3-for-4 with a triple. She drove in two runs and scored three.
Taylor Cooney had a huge day by racking up five RBIs on a single and triple.
Liz Pavy and Kayla Kelso had two hits apiece, while Hermione Robinson, Carlee Adams and Allison Ripperger each had one hit.
Robinson allowed just two hits in five innings, while striking out three. It's the second shutout the freshman has thrown.
Greensburg 7, Franklin County 6
Wilkison hit for the cycle, helping the Pirates squeak out a close home win. The Ohio State signee went 4-for-4. She scored three times and had three RBIs.
Cooney had an RBI triple and finished 2-for-3.
Adams and Ripperger smacked two hits apiece, while Pavy, Robinson and Carmen Nobbe each had one hit.
Robinson allowed six runs (four earned) on 12 hits. She struck out five while walking one.
Up next
The Pirates will meet one of last week's foes in sectional action this week. They have a bye and will play at 6 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Franklin County and Lawrenceburg.
The 3A sectional is being played at Connersville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.