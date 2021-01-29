GREENSBURG – Emily Rosales feels at home when she steps onto the soccer field.
“It makes me stop worrying about things, school, the world,” she said. “It’s a place I can just relax and enjoy what I like doing. Plus, I’ve met some of my best friends there.”
Morales started playing soccer when she was 5. She would watch it on TV with her brother, and when Jose started playing soccer, she wanted to do the same.
The Greensburg senior will get the opportunity to play for four more years. Family, friends and coaches gathered Jan. 22 in the school lobby for a signing ceremony where Morales made her commitment official to Glenville State College in West Virginia.
GCHS coach Ryan Morlan said Morales possesses a high soccer IQ. She would always challenge herself to perfect the basics at every practice, and she’s relentless at working to make herself better.
Morales was a “great” captain this past season, Morlan said, and she would try to motivate her teammates by showing up to every game with marker on her arm. It was usually a quote from a soccer player or something she heard in class that she wanted to share.
“She always gave good, creditable advice,” Morlan said. “Her advice ranged from the strategy on how to win, to ways to keep us in the games, to just staying positive and having fun.”
In fact, “just have fun” was one of her favorite things to say. She meant it no matter if the Pirates won or lost.
“She knew she was playing a sport that she loved and it should be fun,” Morlan said.
Close friend and teammate Katie Beam has played soccer with Rosales for 13 years.
“She’s the greatest player I’ve ever played with,” Beam said. “Her mental attitude is amazing. It’s the way she brings up the team and leads like a captain.”
Mike Myers coached the Pirates when Morales was a freshman. He remembers when he first met her at spring/summer workouts before that season, and he could tell she was determined and motivated.
Morales told Myers her initial goals were to win a sectional championship, to be one of the best players in school history and to play in college.
“Sometimes players are feeding you lines,” Myers said, “but I could tell this was Emily’s passion. Emily brought this passion to practice every day and encouraged her teammates while working on her skills.”
Myers has watched from the stands or press box the last three years, but he could still see that hunger and desire in Rosales.
“I am proud of what she has done on the pitch and in the classroom,” Myers said. “I wish her nothing but success in future endeavors.”
Goal scorer
Morales has always wanted to be a player who scored goals, so she relishes the opportunity to play forward.
Her best game for the Pirates came in the 2020 season opener. It was Senior Day, but visiting Knightstown came ready to play spoiler and led at halftime.
Rosales netted four goals in the game, including three in the second half, which helped lift the Pirates to a 7-4 win. She had recorded a hat trick while playing travel soccer for Columbus Express, but this meant more because it was with Greensburg.
“That was amazing,” she said. “Especially when people tell me that doesn’t happen a lot here.”
Rosales finished the season with five assists and 12 goals, which tied two other players for the most goals in a single season in school history. She would’ve held the school record by herself, but one of her shots deflected off a player from an opposing team before going in the net.
Picking a college
Rosales received interest from college coaches who discovered her from a recruiting website. A coach from a Division I school in Florida reached out to her, but she felt that it was too far away. A school in Chicago contacted her, but she felt it was too big of a city and the weather would be colder.
Schools in Indiana also contacted her, but she wanted to broaden her horizons and attend a school in a different state.
“I thought if I don’t leave now I’m probably gonna stay here forever,” she said.
Glenville State competes in Division II, which Rosales likes. Her parents, Jose and Olga, used to travel a lot, and they told her West Virginian was one of their favorite places.
Rosales took a visit earlier this month, making the five-hour drive to check out the campus. The mountains and outdoor possibilities intrigued Rosales, who enjoys hiking with her brother, and she expects it will be a place where she can concentrate on what’s important.
“I feel like I can focus on soccer and my studies more,” she said.
She also appreciated how other coaches emailed her, but Pioneers coach Eric Belcher wanted to have a Zoom call to meet her and get to know her.
“We’re excited about the experience of goal scoring along with the work ethic Emily will bring next year, two contagious traits we’re excited to add to the program,” Belcher said.
Rosales said Belcher was super nice and welcoming during her visit. She met players on the team, who also were very welcoming.
Another significant reason Rosales liked the school was because it offers a highly rated graphic design program in which she wants to major.
Love for art
Rosales realized she really enjoyed art class since she was in junior high. She gives credit to art teacher Jennifer Robbins for helping foster that interest, and GCHS teacher Dustin Smith for helping her discover how much she enjoys designing things.
Rosales designed the junior high yearbook when she was in eighth grade.
“That was amazing for me,” she said.
Rosales is in Smith’s advanced placement art class. She’s quietly feisty, Smith said. She takes direction well, yet isn’t afraid to make up her own mind.
“Emily has the ability to combine multiple elements into a design to make her artworks unique, visually appealing and culturally relevant,” Smith said. “Ultimately, she just does really cool stuff!”
More soccer to come
Rosales competed in track and field during middle school and her freshman and sophomore years at GCHS. She did it to get better at soccer.
Knowing she’ll be going to college to play the sport she loves makes her very happy.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” she said. “It’s always been in my mind since I started playing soccer. I wondered how long it would last. It’s amazing that I can play four more years.”
