GREENSBURG – Swimming against much bigger teams, Greensburg still managed to compete against Columbus East during Tuesday’s home meet.
The Olympians outnumbered the Pirates 35-6 in boys 30-10 in girls.
While the Columbus East boys won 130-44 and the girls won 102-73, GCHS coach Josh Hawkins said the meet went well.
“Columbus East is a very big and strong program,” Hawkins said. “They are also a class act as they could have on the boys’ side easily crushed us in every event. However, they set their lineup in such a way as to it being very competitive in many if not all events for our boys. I just greatly appreciate them doing that and not ‘running up the score’ as they easily could’ve done.”
The girls’ meet was very competitive, Hawkins said.
Sarah Springmeyer won the 200 free and Arianna Sia won the 100 back.
Greensburg won the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay. Springmeyer, Sia, Katie Mclean and Brenner Hanna combined to win the medley, while Springmeyer, Shannon Pake, Sia and Hanna combined to win the 400 free.
A general rule of thumb is if a team wins at least two out of the three relays, it usually wins the meet. However, the Pirates simply couldn’t overcome the overall numbers discrepancy.
“I was proud of our girls competing with confidence and intensity,” Hawkins said.
Despite being even more heavily outnumbered on the boys’ side, Hawkins said the Pirates displayed no signs of intimidation or lack of confidence.
Freshman Jake Taylor had several outstanding swims, Hawkins said, setting personal records in all four of his events.
Shane Able also had four high-quality swims. The senior finished third in the 200 IM despite recording the fifth-fastest time in school history.
Sophomore William Everroad notched two PRs and had a breakthrough on a relay split.
It was the final regular season meet for the girls, who will turn their focus to sectional, scheduled for Feb. 4 and 6.
The boys will host Eastern Hancock on Tuesday, with their sectional slated for Feb. 18 and 20.
“While the scores may not reveal it, this was one of our better performances of the season” Hawkins said, “and I can’t stress how proud I was of most of our efforts.”
