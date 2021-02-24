COLUMBUS – In all of his years coaching swimming, Greensburg coach Josh Hawkins called competing in last weekend’s sectional championship the most satisfying.
“We've had more successful meets per say, but never have we had a meet in which every single kid executed with excellence when they needed and as a result swam huge lifetime bests,” Hawkins said. “There was only one swim that was a bit disappointing and that kid came back and made up for it later in the meet.”
Greensburg finished eighth out of 15 teams, scoring 97 points.
Senior Shane Able had a phenomenal meet, Hawkins said.
He finished in sixth place in the 200 free and broke his own school record by 1.2 seconds. Over the course of the season, Able lowered a 30-year-old school record by over two seconds to 1:51.44.
He then went on to finish ninth in the 100 fly with a two-second personal record (PR) and the school's third-fastest time in history.
Next for Able was leading off the 200 free relay, in which his 50 split of 22.79 made him the fifth-fastest Pirate in school history.
Able finished the meet by leading off the sixth-place 400 free relay team in a 100 split of 50.29, making him the third-fastest 100 freestyler in school history.
"It was obviously a historic day for Shane,” Hawkins said. “He's a great kid who went from being just an average swimmer as late as a sophomore to an outstanding senior swimmer by working his butt off. The transformation has been fun to watch."
The other Pirate senior, Brady Hahn, also had an outstanding meet.
"Brady swam as a younger kid, but this was his first high school season after taking several years off from the sport,” Hawkins said. “So to accomplish what he did far exceeded our expectations."
Hahn dropped over eight seconds in the 200 free and over two seconds in the 100 free. He was also a large contributor to the 400 free relay, splitting what Hawkins deemed an “excellent” 54.73 in his final high school race.
Freshman Jacob Hawkins also had an outstanding meet. In his first race on Saturday in the 200 medley relay, he split a 26.42 50 fly, which was a huge PR.
In his first individual race, Hawkins swam a 3.77 second PR in the 200 IM to become Greensburg's fourth-fastest IM'er in school history. He eclipsed Greensburg swim legend and most recent state qualifier, Nick Oesterling's freshman 200 IM record by three seconds. He then dropped almost 10 seconds off his 500 PR to become Greensburg's eighth all-time fastest in the event.
"I'm so proud of each and every one of these guys and their efforts,” Hawkins said. “Every guy had huge personal records this weekend. Four of our six guys will be back next year and this meet was an invaluable experience and a big confidence boost. We also bring in a strong freshman class next year, so the future is bright and exciting for these boys!”
