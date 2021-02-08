COLUMBUS – When it comes to the state tournament, high school swimming isn't like any other high school sport. While every sport has a sectional competition, including swimming, in all the other sports there are regional competitions and in most other sports, semi-state and then the state finals.
Not in swimming. It goes straight from sectionals to the state finals. No regionals. No semi-state.
There is another factor that distinguishes swimming from all others; the only guaranteed way to qualify for the state finals is to win your event at sectionals. And to further intensify matters, swimming isn't a class sport and there are only 20 Sectionals in the entire state. No teams advance to the state finals, only individual event champions and relay champions.
There are only eight individual events plus three relay events in the sectional swim meet. And when each swimmer is allowed to swim in two individual events, it means there is the potential that only four individual swimmers advance to state out of each of the 20 sectionals. That is rarely the case, but it is possible and it has happened.
Greensburg swimmers have the privilege of attending the Columbus North Sectional which includes perennial state powerhouses Bloomington South, Bloomington North and Columbus North, not to mention 4A giants Columbus East and East Central.
So when Greensburg shows up with zero divers and a total roster of nine girls, to finish sixth place in the overall competition, it's a good day. If diving were taken out of the equation and you only scored the swimming portion, Greensburg would have finished a comfortable fourth place right on the heels of Columbus North. In fact, Greensburg swam so well it beat the host Columbus North Bullfrogs in two out of three relays and only lost by .17 to them in the 400 free relay in which the Lady Pirates of Sarah Springmeyer, Arianna Sia, Shannon Pake and Brenner Hanna placed third and smashed the Greensburg school record by over 2 seconds with a time of 3:50.14.
The Lady Pirates were led this year by an outstanding senior class. The aforementioned 400 free relay record breakers, in addition to team captain Katie McLean, have left a huge imprint in the history of Greensburg swimming, and in coach Josh Hawkins' mind, Greensburg girls athletics.
"These five girls are the best class of swimmers our school has ever had,” Hawkins said. “Their commitment and dedication to their teammates and the sport is unparalleled. The result was a tremendous amount of success and they themselves became Greensburg swimming legends.”
The foursome of Sia, Pake, Mclean and Hanna started the meet in the first event by placing third in the medley relay and breaking the school record with a time of 1:54.41.
"All four girls swam fantastic, but Brenner was amazing,” Hawkins said. “She anchored and blew past two other teams to split a 24.71, which is .17 faster than our school record in the 50 free. She is a fierce competitor and when she is anchoring a relay something absolutely crazy happens. In the individual 50 free, her best time is 26.2. I'm actually still in a bit of shock with how fast she swam – I honestly didn't think it was possible."
Hanna went on to also anchor the 200 free relay, which also placed third, in a split time of 24.80. That told Hawkins that Hanna’s medley anchor wasn't a fluke or timing error. In that relay she teamed up with Springmeyer, McLean and Pake and those girls missed the school record by only .09 seconds. It was the first time in recent history and knowledge that Greensburg placed all three relays in the top three.
Individually, Springmeyer placed third in the 200 free with super strong swim. She went on to put up the fifth fastest time of the day in the 500 free in winning the consolation final.
Jess Williams swam in her first sectional final in her career by placing 15th in the 200 free. Rebekah Porter also claimed 15th in the 200 IM. Pake placed 10th in the 100 fly and McLean moved up to sixth place in her first career championship final with a PR and near school record in the 100 fly. She then went on the PR and win the consolation final in her final high school race in the 100 breaststroke. Hanna overcame a shaky flipturn to place eighth in the 100 free while Sia was 6th. Sia then returned to the championship final of the 100 back to place foutth.
While the day didn't go 100 percent perfectly for everyone, Hawkins considered it a tremendous success.
"These girls worked so hard for this moment,” he said. “The seniors have put in countless hours of their lives into this and I am so proud of each one of them. Our program will never be the same and neither will I. They have actually taught me so much about myself and challenged me to be better at everything I do. I say this about every senior class, but this group is so incredibly different; and (in tears) I'm going to miss this group of seniors."
