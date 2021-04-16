GREENSBURG – Mollie Pumphrey suffered a service break late in the first set to lose it 5-7. However, the Greensburg senior came back to take the second set 6-3, forcing a super tiebreak.
In a tightly contested battle, Pumphrey took it 10-8. Her victory at No. 2 singles helped the Pirates sweep Madison 5-0 during Thursday match.
Greensburg improved to 3-1.
Also winning at singles were No. 1 Jenna Foster (6-3, 6-0) and No. 3 Olivia Colson (6-2, 6-0).
Two days after losing to Oldenburg Academy, the No. 1 doubles team of Ella Chapman and Abigail Hoeing bounced back in impressive fashion. They didn’t drop a game for a quick 6-0, 6-0 victory.
The No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Duerstock and Janae Comer earned a 6-1, 6-4 win.
In junior varsity action, Kayla Kramer and Morgan Cain won 6-1. Claire Nobbe and Anne Pumphrey also won 6-1.
Up next
The Pirates traveled Friday to Shawe Memorial. Results weren’t available as of press time.
They’ll play Monday at Columbus East before hosting conference foe Batesville on Tuesday.
