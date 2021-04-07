GREENSBURG – They went from having being nervous and having no varsity match experience to start the day, to having a match under their belts – and a victory to boot.
Greensburg’s tennis team earned a 4-1 win Tuesday against Connersville. It was the first varsity match for every one of the Pirates, although you wouldn’t have known it by the scores and how they handled the pressure.
Coaches Katrina Peters and June Rigney were beyond proud of how the girls responded.
“The amount of toughness and grit they showed was insurmountable,” Peters said. “To start out the season with a 4-1 conference win is a huge confidence booster.”
The most pressure-packed matches came at Nos. 1 and 2 singles. Both lasted until sunset and took 2 1/2 hours.
Because it was an Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference match, the players played out a full third set rather than playing a super tiebreak.
No. 1 Jenna Foster earned a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 victory. The sophomore earned a break of serve late in the third set to seal the win.
Senior Olivia Colson had a nearly identical match to Foster, earning a service break late in the third set for a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win.
Both of Greensburg’s doubles teams won by identical scores of 6-3, 6-2.
Ella Chapman and Abigail Hoeing teamed at No. 1, while Janae Comer and Hailey Duerstock earned a win at No. 2.
Freshman Kayla Kramer played at No. 3 singles, losing 3-6, 4-6.
“The girls battled and never gave up,” Peters said.
The Pirates played multiple JV matches because Connersville had more girls. Each match was a set to six games.
Morgan Cain won both, including pulling out a tiebreaker 9-7. Anne Pumphrey and Claire Nobbe split their JV matches.
The Pirates had 10 players compete Tuesday: one senior, four sophomores and five freshmen.
“We still have a lot to work on, but last night was a great start,” Peters said. “To say we are proud of the girls and their effort (Tuesday) would be a huge understatement.”
GCHS is slated to return to action at 5 p.m. Thursday against Hauser.
