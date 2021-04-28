Greensburg ran its last home meet of the season Tuesday against Franklin Community. Prior to the meet, Greensburg held its Senior Night ceremony and celebrated Nathan Navarra, Sage O’Mara, Garrett Schreiner and Jalen Woods.
Schreiner and Matthew Stewart each won two events for the Pirates, with Schreiner winning both throwing events and Stewart winning pole vault and the 200-meter dash.
The 3200 relay team of O’Mara, Hayden Butz, Kole Stephens and Jonathan Ralston cut almost 10 seconds off of its previous PR to bring home the blue ribbon.
Up next
Greensburg travels to East Central on Friday for the East Central Invitational, and to North Decatur on Tuesday, May 4 for the County Meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.