The Greensburg girls track and field team hosted its first meet since 2019 Thursday night against Batesville. Although the evening began with an initial rain delay, the evening proved to be a great jump start to the 2021 season, coach Katina Tekulve said.
Big performances came in early from the ladies in the field events. Emarie Jackson won both shot put and discus. Shayelyn Hess followed up with a third place in shot. Josie Nobbe won high jump with a clearance of 5-foot-1 making her the ninth-best high jumper in school history. Samantha Smith was the runner-up in long jump with a career best, while teammate Ava Wilmer placed third.
The Lady Pirates performed well on the track, too. Brenner Hanna won the 1600 and 3200. Emily Million won 300 hurdles with a career-best time, while teammate Kayla Haycock placed third with a personal-best time too. The 4x100 relay team of Hilary Ernstes, Haycock, Smith and Nobbe won. Emily Mangels also had a great night in the 1600 and 800, with second- and third-place finishes.
By the end of the night, Batesville girls won the meet 86-46, but the Lady Pirates had solid performances for the beginning of the season. The girls are anxious to see how they will improve from this point on. They are back in action when Greensburg hosts the Crossbones Relays on Saturday.
-Information provided
