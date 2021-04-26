Balser

Second baseman Lydia Balser catches the ball after shortstop Taylor Cooney flips it to her. The Pirates made several stellar defensive plays, including multiple double plays, during their 2-1 win Monday.

 Andy Scheidler | Daily News

GREENSBURG — It took nearly three weeks to complete, but it was worth the wait for Greensburg softball fans.

The Pirates beat South Dearborn 2-1 Monday at home.

It was the conclusion of a game that started April 7. GCHS led 1-0 in the bottom of the third when rain postponed it.

South Dearborn scored a run in the fifth to make it 1-1, but the Pirates had an answer.

Liz Pavy singled, stole second and third, and scored the game-winning run on an overthrow from the catcher.

GCHS improved to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference. South Dearborn dropped to 3-5 and 1-2.

The Pirates made multiple defensive plays. The turned a double play when catcher Carlee Adams caught a popup, then threw to Emma Deweese at first to pick off a runner. Later, Pavy made a diving catch at third then threw to second to end an SD coring threat.

Up next

The Pirates will travel Tuesday to Franklin County.

Andy Scheidler may be contacted at 812-663-3111 ext. 217401 or andy.scheidler@greensburgdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you