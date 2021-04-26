GREENSBURG — It took nearly three weeks to complete, but it was worth the wait for Greensburg softball fans.
The Pirates beat South Dearborn 2-1 Monday at home.
It was the conclusion of a game that started April 7. GCHS led 1-0 in the bottom of the third when rain postponed it.
South Dearborn scored a run in the fifth to make it 1-1, but the Pirates had an answer.
Liz Pavy singled, stole second and third, and scored the game-winning run on an overthrow from the catcher.
GCHS improved to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference. South Dearborn dropped to 3-5 and 1-2.
The Pirates made multiple defensive plays. The turned a double play when catcher Carlee Adams caught a popup, then threw to Emma Deweese at first to pick off a runner. Later, Pavy made a diving catch at third then threw to second to end an SD coring threat.
Up next
The Pirates will travel Tuesday to Franklin County.
