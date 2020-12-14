It was a productive three days for Greensburg’s wrestling team late last week. On Thursday's senior night, the Pirates went 2-0, defeating Switzerland County 69-3 and Jennings County 43-27.
The victory over Jennings County marked the first Pirate win since the series between the teams started in 2008.
It also marked the last home meet for senior wrestlers Evan Bray, Liz Pavy and manager Tinei Kramer.
The team carried that momentum into the weekend, finishing 3-1 at the Rushville Super 5 tournament. After falling to the eventual champions Centerville 45-21, the Pirates rallied back to three straight victories over conference foes Rushville (54-21), Batesville (46-33) and Connersville (45-24).
The wins moved the Pirates to 7-3 overall, already surpassing last year's win total.
“I'm really proud of how the team has competed so far this year,” coach Curt Nieman said. “Instead of competing as individuals, we've really come together as a team, and as a result, everyone pushes themselves harder so they don't let their teammates down. We've had some younger wrestlers really step up and surprise us with the success they've had so far. With the work ethic they show, the future of the program is bright.”
The Pirates will compete twice this week: Tuesday at East Central and Saturday at the Jeffersonville Classic.
