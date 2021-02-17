Coaches in two of the local conferences have voted for and named girls basketball all-conference selections. While the Mid-Hoosier Conference coaches have yet to vote, here’s a look at who made the lists in the EIAC and ORVC.
Ohio River Valley Conference
On the strength of winning its fourth straight conference title, Jac-Cen-Del put four players on the All-ORVC list.
“Very proud of every player on our team,” Eagles coach Scott Smith said. “Paige, Annabelle, Anna and Kadee have dedicated countless hours becoming the players they have become and it is rewarding to see them recognized for their offensive, defensive and leadership skills by the other coaches in the conference.”
Smith, who owns a 366-126 record in 20 years at JCD, was named ORVC Coach of the Year.
“It is an honor to be recognized, but I see it as a reflection on my team and all credit for something like this goes to my kids,” he said. “I’m happy to be along for the ride.”
The All-ORVC girls basketball team is voted on by the head coaches of the conference schools.
All-ORVC
Jac-Cen-Del: Paige Ledford, Annabelle Williams, Anna Hubbard and Kadee Kuhn
South Ripley: Gracie Gunter, LJ McQueen, Rachel Meyer
Switzerland County: Jessie Duvall, Maddie Duvall, Keirstan Oeffinger
Southwestern: Ellie Foley, Ashton Goode, Trinity McClain
Rising Sun: Baylee Morris, Maddi Wilson
Milan: Audrey Schmidt
Other awards
Champions (varsity): Jac-Cen-Del
Champions (reserve): South Ripley
Mental Attitude Award: Keirstan Oeffinger (Switzerland County)
Coach of the Year: Scott Smith (Jac-Cen-Del)
Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference
East Central went unbeaten to win the conference championship. Trojans junior Hope Fox was named EIAC MVP.
All-EIAC
East Central: Kyla Maxwell, Josie Trabel
Greensburg: Taylor Cooney, Anna West, Melina Wilkison
Rushville: Annika Marlow, Jaeda Miller, Olivia Yager
Lawrenceburg: Kirsten Cross, Kierah Lowe
Connersville: Paige Dunaway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.