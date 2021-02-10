All-sectional teams
Class 2A Sectional 45
• South Ripley: Rachel Meyer (co-MVP), Gracie Gunter (co-MVP), Janire San Miguel (SR)
• Southwestern (Hanover): Ellie Foley, Trinity McClain
• North Decatur: Morgan Stanley, Haley Gorrell
• Switzerland County: Kiersten Oeffinger, Jessie Duvall
• South Decatur: Loryn Pate
Class 1A Sectional 60
• Southwestern (Shelby): Abby Muck, Trinity Tatlock, Lexi Wilkins
• Jac-Cen-Del: Paige Ledford, Annabelle Williams
• Waldron: Lauryn Thomas, Bella Larrison
• Morristown: Raegan Kleine
• Rising Sun: Alyssa Simpson
• Hauser: Hannah Taylor
Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Academic All-State:
• Batesville: Katherine Brewer
• Greensburg: Taylor Cooney
• Jac-Cen-Del: Anna Hubbard, Dillan Hughes and Kaytlin Sizemore
• Oldenburg Academy: Abby Haverkos and Annaliese Nobbe
• Rushville: Emily Hadley and Jaeda Miller
Academic All-State honorable mention:
• Greensburg: Anna West
• Jac-Cen-Del: Kadee Kuhn
