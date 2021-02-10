All-sectional teams

Class 2A Sectional 45

• South Ripley: Rachel Meyer (co-MVP), Gracie Gunter (co-MVP), Janire San Miguel (SR)

• Southwestern (Hanover): Ellie Foley, Trinity McClain

• North Decatur: Morgan Stanley, Haley Gorrell

• Switzerland County: Kiersten Oeffinger, Jessie Duvall

• South Decatur: Loryn Pate

Class 1A Sectional 60

• Southwestern (Shelby): Abby Muck, Trinity Tatlock, Lexi Wilkins

• Jac-Cen-Del: Paige Ledford, Annabelle Williams

• Waldron: Lauryn Thomas, Bella Larrison

• Morristown: Raegan Kleine

• Rising Sun: Alyssa Simpson

• Hauser: Hannah Taylor

Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Academic All-State:

• Batesville: Katherine Brewer

• Greensburg: Taylor Cooney

• Jac-Cen-Del: Anna Hubbard, Dillan Hughes and Kaytlin Sizemore

• Oldenburg Academy: Abby Haverkos and Annaliese Nobbe

• Rushville: Emily Hadley and Jaeda Miller

Academic All-State honorable mention:

• Greensburg: Anna West

• Jac-Cen-Del: Kadee Kuhn

