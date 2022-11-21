Batesville jumped out to a 16-2 lead on South Ripley in the first quarter and held off a run by the Lady Raiders to win 44-39.
Batesville went to Alyson Peters in the first quarter. Peters had five buckets and a free throws in the first eight minutes of action. A 3-pointer by Emma Weiler and two free throws from Lydia Haskamp gave Batesville the big early lead. South Ripley's lone bucket came from Emily Flood.
Batesville added a point to its lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Raiders 11-10. Lizzy Nobbe and Weiler both hit bombs for the Lady Bulldogs. Sophie Gesell added four points for Batesville. South Ripley got three points from Flood and Lydia Cornett to lead the Lady Raiders.
At the half, Batesville led 26-11.
South Ripley scored another nine points in the third quarter. Katelynn Samples led South Ripley with four points. Batesville got four points each from Peters and Haskamp and led 34-20 heading to the fourth quarter.
South Ripley poured in 19 points in the final eight minutes. Reese Obendorf had six points and Flood added five as the Lady Raiders made a run. Four points from Peters and two points from Ava Hanson and Weiler was enough for Batesville to hold on to the 44-39 victory.
For Batesville, Peters led the way with 21 points, six rebounds and four steals. Weiler added eight points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Haskamp finished with six points, a team-high 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal. Gesell added four points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Nobbe had three points and one rebound. Hanson added two points, one rebound and one assist.
Flood led South Ripley with 13 points. Cornett finished with nine.
In the junior varsity contest, South Ripley prevailed 36-17. Batesville's JV team is now 2-3 on the season.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Grace Walter led in scoring with five points. Lexiyne Harris and Lucy Abplanalp both scored four points. Claire Saner and Ava Hilbert both had two points.
Batesville (2-3) hosts Jac-Cen-Del (2-3) Friday and travels to Connersville (4-3) Saturday.
Rushville
The Lady Lions traveled to Beech Grove Saturday and lost 45-43.
Leading scorer for the Lady Lions was senior Briley Munchel with 14 points to go with two rebounds, two steals and four assists. Sophomore Gracie Buzzard tallied 10 points, one rebound and one assist. Senior Belle Gossett added nine points, four rebounds, four steals and six assists.
Junior Kylee Herbert had six points, one rebound and two steals. Sophomore Leonie Boyer added two points, eight rebounds and two steals. Junior Olivia Smith had two points, nine rebounds one assist. Junior Kiley Parsley pulled down two rebounds. Junior Ericka Kuhn had one blocked shot.
On Friday, visiting Mt. Vernon held off the Lady Lions 54-40.
Munchel led Rushville with 19 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals. Boyer added 17 points, eight rebound three assists and one steal. Gossett had eight points, three rebounds and one steal. Herbert finished with six points, two rebounds and one steal. Buzzard added two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Kuhn pulled down four rebounds.
In the junior varsity game, Rushville won 30-14. Kiley Parsley and Mikayla Herbert both scored eight points. Mallory Angle added five points followed by Becca Tabeling four, Trish Morgan three and Carley Senour two.
Rushville (3-2) travels to New Palestine (2-3) Tuesday.
Jac-Cen-Del
The Lady Eagles picked up a pair of victories - knocking off Oldenburg Academy 57-47 and Milan 60-24.
Against Oldenburg, both teams scored 14 points in the first quarter and 16 in the fourth quarter. JCD's 26-17 advantage in the middle quarters led to the victory.
For JCD, Julia Meyer led the offense with 18 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Olivia Neal added 14 points, four rebounds and two steals. Reagan Hughes had 13 points, one rebound, two assists and three steals. Kelsey Borgman added seven points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Savanna Steele scored three points.
In the win over Milan, the Lady Eagles outscored Milan 24-2 in the second quarter en route to the victory.
Hughes led the way for JCD with 22 points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals. Neal tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Borgman finished with 10 points, three rebounds, a team-high six assists and team-high five steals. Meyer added eight points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Steele had five points, four rebounds and one steal. Sophia Sullivan scored three points to go with four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Cheyenne Cullen grabbed one rebound. Kaylin Hinners had seven rebounds, one assist and two steals.
