GREENSBURG – One year ago on the road, the Lady Pirates found themselves on the short end of the final outcome at Seymour. Greensburg reversed the outcome Tuesday on the Lady Owls, winning 75-64.
Both teams are 9-4 on the season. Greensburg has won six straight and returns to action Dec. 29 at Danville (11-2).
Seymour got the scoring started with a pair of free throws by Brooke Trinkle. Carlee Adams got the Lady Pirates on the board with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. A runner in the lane by Aly Powers pushed the lead to 5-2. Seymour tied the game with a bomb from Kendall Sterling, but Greensburg had the answer on the other end with a Leah West bucket from the left block.
Later in the quarter, a steal and bucket by Emma McQueen jump started a 13-2 run by the Lady Pirates. Another 3-pointer from Adams and two 3-pointers from Powers fell in the run for Greensburg. After a bucket by Claire Marshall for Seymour, Adams connected on her third 3-pointer of the quarter to give the Lady Pirates a 23-11 lead after one quarter of action.
Seymour opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to three points. At the 4:33 mark, West broke the ice for the Lady Pirates to push the lead to 25-20. With the lead at five points, Greensburg sandwiched a bucket by Powers and two free throws by West around two free throws from Seymour’s Sterling to lead 33-26 at the half.
Late in the third quarter, Seymour trailed by seven with just seconds remaining. Adams was fouled and sent to the charity stripe. Adams hit the first and a technical foul was called on Seymour before the second. Adams drained the second and the two technical shots with :01.3 to push Greensburg’s lead to 54-43.
The fourth quarter started with a Harmon free throw. West rebounded the second and was fouled. After she hit two from the free throw line, Powers stole the ball and scored on a rebound bucket. A West 3-pointer was next, forcing a Seymour time-out and pushing the lead to 62-43 en route to the win.
Greensburg had four players score in double figures: Powers 20, West 19, Adams 17 and Harmon 10. McQueen added seven points and Sarah Stapp had two.
Seymour was led by Sterling with 26 points and Journee Brown with 21.
Lady Lions hold off Lady Chargers
GREENSBURG – Rushville ended North Decatur’s 7-game win streak with a 48-42 victory over the Lady Chargers Tuesday. Rushville improves to 6-6. The Lady Chargers are now 10-5.
North opened the game with a balanced attack offensively. Ella Kunz had four points from the inside and Madi Allen hit a 3-pointer, drove to the bucket and scored at the charity stripe. Kelsey Haley, Sydney Rohls and Madelyn Bohman all scored for North. Belle Gossett led the way for the Lady Lions. After one quarter, the Lady Chargers led 18-13.
Rushville outscored North 12-9 in the second quarter. North scored seven of its nine points from the free throw line and held on to a 27-25 lead at the half.
Rushville took the lead in the third quarter with a 17-11 run, seven coming from Gossett and six from Briley Munchel. Heading to the final eight minutes, Rushville led 42-38.
A low scoring fourth quarter limited the Lady Chargers’ ability to make a run. Rushville scored just six points, but North scored only four as the Lady Lions held on for the 6-point win.
For North, Allen led the way with 17 points. Rohls finished with nine points followed by Haley six, Kunz six, Clare Kinker two and Bohman two.
Senior Belle Gossett led the charge for the Lady Lions with 23 points and six rebounds. Briley Munchel had a big game as well with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Leonie Boyer pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds to go with four points and one block. Gracie Buzzard added four points, three rebounds and two assists. Kiley Parsley scored two points. Kylee Herbert added one assist and two steals and Ericka Kuhn grabbed one rebound.
In the junior varsity game, the Lady Lions prevailed in overtime 44-40. North went scoreless in the first quarter, but fought back over the next three quarters to force the extra session.
For the Lady Chargers, Ally Whitaker scored 12 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter. Sydney Rohls scored all 11 of her points in the second quarter for North. Jo Whitaker finished with seven points, including the 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Emma Schoettmer and Kacie Ogden both added four points. Brook Mauer scored two points.
For the Lady Lions, Trish Morgan had 11 points and two steals. Mikayla Herbert had 11 points and three steals. Carly Senour, Becca Tabeling and Mallory Angle each scored six points. Carly Senour pulled down nine rebounds. Maya Gwinnup and Makenna Ripberger each had two points.
Rushville travels to Seymour (9-4) Thursday. North travels to Shenandoah (5-7) next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.