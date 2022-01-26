RUSHVILLE – Visiting Columbus North jumped out to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter en route to knocking off Rushville 50-38.
Rushville ends the regular season at 14-9. The Lady Bulldogs improve to 13-8 with one regular season game remaining against Indianapolis Roncalli.
Lauren Barker led five Lady Bulldogs in the first quarter scoring column with five points. Kayla Jones had a 3-pointer for Columbus North. Rushville got a bucket by Jin Calaf and a pair of free throws by Annika Marlow.
Columbus North extended the lead to 34-19 at the half. Marlow connected on three 3-pointers in the quarter to lead the Lady Lions. Andrea Justis countered for Columbus North with eight points in the frame.
Both teams scored 12 points in the third quarter. Rushville got three points each from Briley Munchel, Lexi Morris, Belle Gossett and Marlow. After three quarters, the Lady Bull Dogs led 46-31.
Marlow had all seven of Rushville’s fourth quarter points. Columbus North had just four points, but went on to the 50-38 victory.
Marlow led all scorers with 21 points and added team-highs in rebounds with six and assists with four.
Munchel and Gossett both had five points. Morris finished with three points. Sophia Dora and Calaf both added two points. Gossett also dished out three assists.
Morris, Dora, Gossett, Calaf and Leonie Boyer all had two rebounds.
Columbus North won the junior varsity game 48-8.
Rushville was led by Olivia Smith with five points. Gracie Buzzard had two and Trish Morgan had one.
BATESVILLE 46, SOUTH DECATUR 27
BATESVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs led at every quarter stop on the way to knocking off visiting South Decatur 46-27.
Batesville ends the regular season at 6-16 and will face Greensburg in the sectional in the second game on Wednesday at Greensburg. South is now 3-16.
Emma Weiler got the Lady Bulldogs on the board first. South answered as Loryn Pate beat the press and Makayla Somers hit a jumper. Carley Pride drained a pair of 3-pointers to put Batesville on top 8-4.
A traditional three point play by Sarah Ripperger extended the lead to 11-5 before South Brayley Sundal scored to to close the first quarter with the Lady Bulldogs leading 11-7.
Batesville opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run. Alyson Peters scored all 10, capping the run with a steal and bucket to put the Lady Bulldogs up 21-7. South got the next four points, two from Best and two from Brook Somers.
The teams traded scores the rest of the way with Pate’s bucket closing the half with South trailing 25-15.
Batesville outscored the Lady Cougars 13-6 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
An 8-6 Batesville advantage in the final eight minutes made the final margin 46-27.
Peters finished with a game-high 16 points for Batesville, while Pride finished with 10 points. Sarah Ripperger was third on the team with seven points followed by Calley Kaiser five, Weiler five, Olivia Raab two and Gabrielle Elston one.
For the Lady Cougars, Pate was in double figures with 11 points. Best finished with six points. Makayla Somers had four points. Brook Somers, Sundal and Molly Eden all had two points.
NEW PALESTINE 60, GREENSBURG 51
NEW PALESTINE – A big second quarter by the host Lady Dragons helped New Palestine get past Greensburg 60-51.
New Palestine improves to 12-10 on the season. The Lady Pirates drop to 7-14 with a Thursday home game against Lawrenceburg left on the regular season schedule.
Greensburg lead after one quarter 13-7. New Palestine outscored the Lady Pirates 23-14 in the second to lead 30-27. The Lady Dragons stretched the lead to 46-39 after three quarters en route to the 60-51 victory.
Mylie Wilkison and Leah West both scored 13 points for Greensburg. Carlee Adams finished with 12 points. Emma McQueen had six points. Olivia Grimes added four and Lydia Balser had three.
NORTH DECATUR 60, HAUSER 59
GREENSBURG – The visiting Lady Jets of Hauser pushed the Lady Chargers to the final second in North’s final home game of the season.
Hauser led 59-58 in the final minute of the game. A turnover gave the ball to North and Allen hit a jumper from just inside the 3-point arc to give North a 60-59 lead. Hauser had a runner at the buzzer, but it didn’t go down and North held on for the 1-point victory.
North is 15-6 overall and 4-1 in the MHC. Hauser drops to 10-11 overall and 1-5 in the MHC.
Allen led North with 17 points. Kelsey Haley hit five 3-pointers en route to 15 points. Ella Kunz added 12 points followed by Madelyn Bohman nine, Kacey Barker four, Clare Kiner two and Sydney Rohls one.
