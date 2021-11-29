OSGOOD – The Batesville High School girls varsity basketball team suffered a 55-48 loss at Jac-Cen-Del.
Batesville trailed 31-20 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs battled back and cut the JCD lead to two points, but could not get any closer.
Emma Weiler and Alyson Peters led a balanced scoring effort with nine point apiece. Bre Wells was second on the team with seven points, while Calley Kaider and Carley Pride each had six.
In the junior varsity game, Batesville knocked off JCD 41-34.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Haskamp scored 12 points followed by Obermeyer 10, Negovetich nine, Hanson seven and Saner three.
Connersville 53, Batesville 47
The Batesville Lady Bulldogs were defeated at home 53-47 by the Connersville Lady Spartans.
The Lady Bulldogs held a lead at each of the first two quarter breaks. The halftime score was 21-17. Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs gave up 21 third quarter points and fell behind 38-28 to enter the final eight minutes.
Emma Weiler (four 3-pointers) and Calley Kaiser both tallied 12 points to lead the way for the Lady Bulldogs. Weiler added three rebounds and four assists. Kaiser had seven rebounds.
Alyson Peters was also in double figures with 11 points to go with six rebounds and two steals. Carley Pride chipped in with two 3-pointers for six points and added two rebounds and two steals. Bre Wells added four points, seven rebounds and two steals. Sophie Gesell had two points, four rebounds and three assists.
The Lady Bulldogs won the junior varsity contest 33-17.
For Batesville, Saner led the way with 11 points followed by Negovetich nine, Haskamp six, Obermeyer five and Hanson two.
RUSHVILLE
NORTH VERNON – The Lady Lions traveled to Jennings County on Saturday and were defeated by the Lady Panthers 48-25.
Jennings County (7-0) led 16-7 after the first eight minutes of action. The Lady Panthers outscored Rushville (4-3) 21-9 in the middle quarters and 15-9 in the fourth to secure the victory.
Lexi Morris led the way for the Lady Lions with 10 points. Jin Calaf scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter. Annika Marlow added five points and Belle Gossett had four points.
Jennings County had three players score in double figures: Juliann Woodard 16, Alivia Elmore 12 and and Lily Ernstes 10.
In the junior varsity game, Rushville overcame an early 12-4 deficit to get within four points after three quarters. Jennings County was able to hold off the Lady Lions 45-40 for the win.
Leoni Boyer led the Lady Lions with 21 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Kylee Herbert, Gracie Buzzard, Kiley Parsley and Audrey Angle all had four points. Trish Morgan finished with three points.
Madelyn McIntosh led Jennings County with 19 points.
Rushville travels to Richmond (2-4) on Tuesday.
