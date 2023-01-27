Two area basketball teams capped the regular season with victories on Thursday. The Lady Chargers completed the sweep of the MHC teams to earn the conference championship with a 62-18 win over Edinburgh. The Lady Pirates went on the road and cruised to a big 61-38 win at Lawrenceburg.
North Decatur
With all the other MHC teams having at least two losses in conference play, North Decatur had already wrapped up the title before Thursday’s game. The Lady Chargers put a stamp on the title with a 62-18 victory over Edinburgh.
North completes the regular season at 17-5 overall and 6-0 in the MHC. Edinburgh drops to 6-17 overall and 0-6 in the MHC.
North’s lone senior Madelyn Bohman was recognized at halftime. Bohman has impacted the North Decatur program in such a positive fashion and she will be missed by the players and coaching staff, according to Coach Johnson.
Coming into the game, North looked to be the heavy favorite and that is exactly how it played out on both ends of the floor. North led 21-2 after the first quarter and 43-7 at the half. The Lady Chargers outscored the Lady Lancers 19-11 in the second half.
Madi Allen led the way with 13 points for the Lady Chargers. Junior Ella Kunz scored 12 points for the game. Sydney Rohls played well in the paint and added eight points. Kacie Ogden, Kacey Barker and Clare Kinker all had six points in the win.
Kelsey Haley added five points. Bohman finished with four and Ally Whitaker chipped in with two.
North shot well from the free throw line, connecting on 6-of-7 for the game.
The win sets a new regular season win record with a 17-5 mark. The 1993 sectional championship team holds the total season win mark with 18-4. North also sets a new record for the team defensive average for the year, allowing only 39 points per game.
North opens sectional action at Switzerland County against South Ripley (13-9) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Greensburg
LAWRENCEBURG – The Lady Pirates opened the EIAC game at Lawrenceburg on a 17-9 run and then pulled away in the second half to a 61-38 victory.
Greensburg ends the regular season 13-9 and secures second place in the EIAC with a 6-1 record. Lawrenceburg drops to 11-12 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
Greensburg led 17-9 after the first eight minutes. Lawrenceburg rallied to outscore Greensburg 12-8 in the second quarter, but the Lady Pirates held a 25-21 lead at the break.
The Lady Pirates began to pull away in the third quarter with a 17-10 quarter. Greensburg put the game away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the host squad 19-7 over the final eight minutes.
For the game, the Lady Pirates connected on 11-of-14 from the charity stripe and made eight 3-pointers. Greensburg held a 15-3 advantage on second chance points and out-rebounded the Lady Tigers 42-31.
Greensburg also took care of the ball, only turning it over nine times in the ball game.
Leah West finished with a double-double – 21 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.
Aly Powers and Mary Harmon both scored 10 points. Powers made it a double double with 12 boards and four assists. Harmon dished out three assists.
Carlee Adams connected on three 3-pointers for nine points to go with five rebounds. Emma McQueen had six points, four rebounds and a team-high three steals. Sarah Stapp added five points and two offensive rebounds.
Lizzie Redar led Lawrenceburg with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
The Lady Pirates open sectional action in the second game Wednesday at Rushville against the host Lady Lions (11-13). Lawrenceburg drew the bye and will face the winner of South Dearborn (5-18) and Connersville (8-14).
