The road warrior North Decatur Lady Chargers finally got to play in front of the home crowd after starting the season with seven road games. The Lady Chargers made the most of the home court, knocking off Switzerland County by 40 points, 74-34.
The Lady Chargers poured in 22 points in the first eight minutes of action. Madi Allen scored nine points in the first quarter, pushing the ball up the court for the Lady Chargers and knocking down mid-range jumpers. Kelsey Haley added a drive to the basket and a corner 3-pointer in the first. Clare Kinker, Sydney Rohls and Ella Kunz all added to the scoring column for North in the first quarter.
North’s defense was stingy, allowing the Lady Pacers just six points to grab a 22-6 lead heading to the second quarter.
Rohls went to work in the second quarter, posting up for six points. Kunz was a weapon in the paint, scoring five second quarter points. Haley knocked down another 3-pointer and Allen hit three free throws to give the Lady Chargers a 41-16 lead at the half.
Senior captain Madelyn Bohman came alive in the third quarter, connecting on a two nice post moves and a triple. Kacie Ogden had six points, including the rare 4-point play. After three quarters, the Lady Chargers led 62-26.
Kinker and Kacey Barker both had solid efforts on both ends of the floor. Barker finished with five points and Kinker had two. With the win in hand, Jo Whitaker and Ally Whitaker got some important minutes off the bench. Jo Whitaker connected on a jump shot to get in the scoring column.
For North, Allen led the way with 16 points followed by Rohls 15, Kunz 10, Haley 10, Bohman eight, Ogden six, Barker five, Kinker two and Jo Whitaker two.
North moves to 4-4 and travel to Knightstown Saturday. The junior varsity game tips at 11 a.m.
In the junior varsity contest, North built a 42-21 lead through three quarters and held off a Lady Pacers’ rally to win 46-40.
North jumped out early being eight first quarter points from Ogden. North scored 16 in the period with strong defensively play, scoring off Pacer turnovers. Rohls owned the second quarter with 13 points to help extend the lead while Jo Whitaker chipped in three of her own. It was 32-7 at the break.
Ally Whitaker knocked in her pair of free throws, while sister Jo added five to her total as well in the third quarter. Libby Crawford put in a basket and finished the old fashioned three point play as well.
Things became closer down the stretch as the Pacers scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Chargers (3-4) did just enough to hold on for the win.
For the Lady Chargers, Rohls finished with 13 points followed by Jo Whitaker 11, Ogden eight, Ally Whitaker seven, Crawford five and Mauer three.
Lady Lions basketball
Rushville dropped to 3-3 on the season with a 63-56 loss at New Palestine Tuesday.
Rushville led 14-11 after the first quarter, but New Palestine tied the game at the half 21-21. The third quarter was the difference in the game. The Lady Dragons outscored Rushville 18-10 in the quarter.
For the Lady Lions, Briley Munchel had 20 points and a team-high six assists. Belle Gossett added 12 points and nine rebounds. Gracie Buzzard had nine points and two rebounds. Olivia Smith had seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Kylee Herbert added six points and two steals. Ericka Kuhn scored two points and Kiley Parsley grabbed two rebounds.
