For a second straight game, the outcome for the Lady Chargers came down to the final seconds and final play. The results were the same, a North Decatur victory. North is 9-4 on the season and Jac-Cen-Del is 5-6.
Tuesday’s game with visiting JCD came down to less than one second. With :00.5 on the fourth quarter clock, North’s Kelsey Haley was given the ball to inbound from near half-court. Haley lobbed a pass toward the Lady Chargers’ basket. Sydney Rohls set a screen to free Ella Kunz and Kunz caught the ball and put it in the bucket to give North the 51-49 victory.
JCD had the lead at the end of each of the first three quarters. At the end of one quarter, the Lady Eagles led 14-11. North grabbed its first lead of the game at 18-16 near the five minute mark of the second quarter on back-to-back buckets by Madi Allen and Madelyn Bohman. JCD closed the half with a bucket by Sophia Sullivan to lead 25-20 at the break.
In the third quarter, Haley had the hot hand from long range. The Lady Charger guard hit four 3-pointers in the quarter to lead North back to a 32-30 lead. JCD’s Reagan Hughes and Julia Meyer combined to score the next five points before a Kacey Barker 3-pointer for North tied the game. Meyer’s drive to the bucket gave JCD the lead 37-35 heading to the fourth quarter.
The game was tied six times in the fourth quarter, the first on a Clare Kinker jumper to open the final eight minutes. Midway through the fourth quarter, Allen scored for North to put the Lady Chargers up by three. Hughes had the answer with a traditional three point play to knot the game again. After an Olivia Neal bucket for JCD, Bohman scored back-to-back to put North on top 49-47.
JCD tied the game with a pair of free throws and had the ball under North’s basket with :02.4 to play. The Lady Eagles tried to pass the ball to mid-court, but the Lady Chargers picked off the pass and North head coach Doug Laker immediately called for a timeout, setting up the final play with :00.5 and the winning bucket by Kunz.
North was led by Haley with 14 points and Kunz with 10 points. Allen added nine points. Bohman scored eight points. Kinker added four points. Barker finished with three points and Ally Whitaker hit two free throws for two points.
Hughes led the Lady Eagles with 20 points. Meyer added 11 points and Neal had nine. Kaylin Hinners finished with five points. Kelsey Borgman and Sullivan both added two points.
South Decatur
The Lady Cougars put three girls in double figures scoring in South’s 59-16 victory over Knightstown.
South improves to 4-8 on the season and 2-1 in the MHC. The Lady Panthers fall to 3-9.
South’s defense held Knightstown to just eight points in each half. The Lady Panthers did not have an answer for Makayla Somers on the inside. Somers scored six of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter. Kylie Best added three points. Molly Eden and Paige McQueen both had two points as the Lady Cougars led 13-5 heading to the second quarter.
Somers continued her strong play in the second quarter, pouring in another eight points to her total. Eden added two buckets in the lane. Mary Gasper and Best both had three points. The Lady Cougars went to the half leading 34-8.
Things did not get better for Knightstown in the third quarter. The Lady Cougars outscored the Lady Panthers 13-3 to extend their lead. Six Lady Cougars scored in the quarter, led by the four points from Eden.
In the fourth, South outscored the Lady Panthers 12-5 to secure the dominating 59-16 victory.
Following Somers’ 18 points for South was Best 12, Eden 10, McQueen seven, Gasper seven, Sundal three and Barker two.
