HOPE - With one game remaining on the regular season, the Lady Chargers wrapped up the MHC title with a 63-49 win at Hauser Tuesday.
The Lady Chargers move to 16-5 overall and 5-0 in the MHC. This is the 10th MHC title for the Lady Chargers. North hosts Edinburgh (6-16, 0-5 MHC) Thursday.
Hauser came out on fire offensively in the first quarter, scoring 18 points over the eight minutes. North's Kelsey Haley knocked down a 3-pointer at the end of the quarter to cut the deficit to 18-15 heading to the second quarter.
North's defense gained its footing in the second quarter, limiting the Lady Jets to eight points. Madi Allen scored eight points in the quarter for North as the Lady Chargers rallied to lead 32-26 at the half.
A 17-10 run in the third quarter extended the Lady Chargers' lead. Haley's 3-pointer, Allen's three buckets and Madelyn Bohman's two offensive put backs paced North to a 49-36 lead after three quarters.
In the fourth, North responded to every Lady Jets' score with a score on the other end to hold off any upset bid by the host squad as the Lady Chargers cruised to the 14-point win.
North struggled from the charity stripe, connecting on 15-of-27. Hauser hit 10-of-13 free throws.
Allen led the Lady Chargers with 23 points. Haley was also in double figures with 12 points. Bohman added eight points followed by Clare Kinker six, Ella Kunz five, Sydney Rohls five and Kacey Barker four.
In the junior varsity game, North rounded out the season with a 9-point win over the Lady Jets 39-30.
North held a slim 18-17 lead at the half, but pulled away in the second half for the win to end the season at 14-6 overall and 3-0 in the MHC.
Ally Whitaker and Jo Whitaker both had 14 points for the Lady Chargers. Sydney Rohls added five points and Kacie Ogden chipped in four points. Emma Schoettmer connected on two free throws in the fourth quarter.
Coach Johnson noted that he and the entire varsity staff are proud of the work and improvement that these young ladies have made over the course of the season after starting 1-3 to begin the year, and finishing with 13 wins in their final 16 games.
South Decatur
Batesville capped the regular season with a road win at South Decatur 48-34 Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs end the regular season 12-10. Batesville takes on Franklin County (15-5) Wednesday at the Rushville Sectional. South moves to 7-13 on the season with a game at Trinity Lutheran Thursday before taking on Oldenburg Academy (10-9) Wednesday in the Southwestern (Shelby) Sectional.
The Lady Bulldogs took control of the game in the first quarter, outscoring South 18-2 over the first eight minutes. Molly Eden had South's lone bucket. Emma Weiler led Batesville with seven points and Alyson Peters added five points.
In the second, Batesville added one point to the lead to head to the locker room with a 29-12 lead. Sophie Gesell hit a 3-pointer and had four points in the quarter for Batesville. Marlee Obermeyer also connected from long range for the Lady Bulldogs. South countered with a balanced attack, four points from Paige McQueen and two each from Makayla Somers, Eden and Kiley Best.
In a tight third quarter, Batesville outscored South 11-9 and led 40-21 heading to the final eight minutes. Best had four of South's nine points.
In the fourth, South's Best scored six points to held lead the Lady Cougars on a 13-8 run. Hope Barker hit from beyond the 3-point arc for the Lady Cougars. The early deficit was too much to overcome as South fell 48-34.
Batesville was led by Peters and Lydia Haskamp with eight points each. Weiler, Makayla Granger, Obermeyer and Claire Saner all had seven points. Gesell added four points.
South was led by Best with 12 points followed by Somers seven, McQueen six, Barker four, Eden four and Brayley Sundal one.
Rushville
COLUMBUS - The Lady Lions rounded out the regular season with a road game at Columbus North. After trailing 6-4 after the first quarter, the Lady Bull Dogs outscored the Lady Lions by 26 points in the final three quarter en route to a 59-35 victory.
Columbus North is 14-7. Rushville is 11-13 heading into Wednesday's sectional game against Greensburg (12-9). Rushville is the host for Sectional 29.
After the slow first quarter with Rushville leading 6-4, the Lady Bull Dogs took a 21-17 lead to the break at the half. Columbus North outscored the Lady Lions 19-10 in the third quarter and 19-8 in the fourth to secure the win.
The Lady Lions were led by Briley Munchel with 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Leonie Boyer added seven points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals. Belle Gossett added six points, three rebounds, a team-high three assists and two steals. Olivia Smith had four points and three rebounds. Carly Senour pulled down two rebounds. Kylee Herbert dished out one assist.
Columbus North was led by Lauren Barker with 30 points. Kennedy Horn was also in double figures with 10 points.
Greensburg
GREESNBURG - An overtime session was needed to decide the victor as the Lady Pirates hosted New Palestine Tuesday.
The Lady Dragons made a couple defensive stops late in regulation to force overtime, tied 58-58. New Palestine outscored the Lady Pirates 9-1 in OT to secure the victory.
Greensburg is 12-9 heading to Thursday's game at Lawrenceburg (11-11). New Palestine improves to 11-10.
New Palestine led 16-14 after the first quarter with Vivian Miller and Allie Blum both connecting from 3-point range. In the second, Greensburg outscored New Palestine 20-17 to take a 34-33 lead to the break at the half.
The Lady Pirates stretched out the lead, but a couple empty possessions allowed New Palestine to get back in the game. The Lady Dragons led 48-47 heading to the fourth quarter.
Greensburg was led by Leah West with 16 points. Mary Harmon added 14 followed by Ally Powers 12, Carmen Thackery nine, Sarah Stapp two and Carlee Adams two.
New Palestine's Isabella Gizzi led the way with 24 points.
