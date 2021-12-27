HENRYVILLE – The Lady Cougars battled until the final second before falling to Henryville 28-27. The Lady Hornets got a buzzer-beater from Marcum to hold off South Decatur.
Henryville improves to 5-7 on the season. The Lady Cougars fall to 3-10.
The Lady Hornets took the lead in the first quarter 10-4. White hit a pair of 3-pointers and a bucket to lead Henryville in the frame. South’s points came from Makayla Somers.
The Lady Cougars fought back in the second quarter and held the Lady Hornets scoreless. South got two points from Somers and Kiley Best and three from Paige McQueen to grab an 11-10 lead at the half.
A bucket by Brayley Sundal and one from Loryn Pate was all for South in the third quarter. Marcum led Henryville with four points in the third quarter as the Lady Hornets led 17-15 after three quarter.
Henryville outscored the Lady Cougars 12-11 in the fourth quarter. The biggest bucket came at the buzzer to lift the Lady Hornets to the win.
For South, Pate had seven points followed by Somers six, Best six, Sundal five and McQueen three.
Henryville’s Marcum led all scorers with 10 points.
RUSHVILLE
RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions played host to Seymour. After playing to a 24-24 tie at the half, the Lady Owls used a 20-point fourth quarter to rally for the 53-46 victory.
Rushville falls to 7-5 on the season. Seymour moves to 8-6.
Led by the eight points (two 3-pointers) of Annika Marlow, the Lady Lions led after one quarter 15-7. Sophia Dora added five points in the frame, including a 3-pointer. A Lexi Morris bucket rounded out the first quarter scoring for Rushville.
Seymour fought back to outscore the Lady Lions 17-9 in the second quarter. The Lady Owls got seven points in the quarter from Kendall Sterling. Rushville countered with five points from Briley Munchel, including a bomb. Jin Calaf and Morris added the other points for Rushville.
At the break, the game was tied 24-24.
Rushville took the lead after three quarter 37-33. Morris had five points in the third for the Lady Lions. Munchel, Dora, Marlow and Leonie Boyer all had two points.
Seymour’s 20-point fourth quarter was too much for Rushville. The Lady Lions scored just nine points. Two 3-pointers by Trinkle and seven points from G. Schrader led the Lady Owls.
Marlow led the way for Rushville with 12 points. Morris finished with 11 points and Munchel had 10 points. Dora added nine points. Calaf and Boyer both had two points. Munchel, Marlow, Belle Gossett and Boyer all had five rebounds.
In the junior varsity game, a half-court buzzer-beater by Kylee Herbert lifted the Lady Lions to a 53-50 victory.
Audrey Angle led Rushville with 13 points. Herbert finished with nine points, all from long range. Olivia Smith and Kiley Parsley both had eight points. Trish Morgan added seven points. Gracie Buzzard had six points and Mallory Angle had two points.
