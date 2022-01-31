The Lady Cougars honored seniors Brook Somers, Kirsten Meece and Loryn Pate on Saturday and picked up a 46-33 conference victory over Edinburgh.
South improves to 4-16 overall and 1-5 in the MHC. Edinburgh drops to 8-10 overall and 1-4 in conference play.
Loryn Pate had the hot hand for the Lady Cougars in the first quarter. Pate scored 11 points, including a 3-pointer, in the opening eight minutes as South led 13-9. Callie Hancock had four points for the Lady Lancers.
Edinburgh fought back to tie the game 20-20 at the half. Kiley Best had four points for South. Makayla Somers added a bucket and Paige McQueen hit a free throw. The Lady Lancers were led by Bethany Burton with four points and Alyssa Funkhouser with three.
South scored nine in the third quarter and held Edinburgh to just four free throws. Pate and Best both had four points as the Lady Cougars led 29-24 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cougars put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, outscoring Edinburgh 17-9. Pate tallied five points in the quarter. McQueen hit a 3-pointer and Meece added three points.
Pate led all scorers with 20 points. Best was also in double figures with 11 points. Makayla Somers had five points followed by McQueen four, Meece three, Brayley Sundal two and Brook Somers one.
Hancock led Edinburgh with 11 points. Funkhouser added nine points.
Jac-Cen-Del
The Lady Eagles finished the regular season with a 71-35 victory over Southwestern (Hanover).
JCD ends the regular season at 17-6 overall and 5-1 in the ORVC. Southwestern ends the regular season at 5-18 overall and 1-5 in the ORVC.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter and extended the lead to 35-11 at the half.
In the second half, JCD outscored Southwestern 36-22 en route to the victory.
Annabelle Williams led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 21 points. Jalee Rider added 13 points and Reagan Hughes had 10 points.
Aundrea Cullen and Olivia Neal both scored nine points. Desiree Sparks had four points followed by Julia Meyer three and Emma Newhart two.
Newhart grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Williams added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Rider dished out a team-high four assists and had a team-high four assists and four steals.
