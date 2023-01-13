South Decatur's aggressive defense and big first quarter propelled the Lady Cougars to a big 60-35 victory over visiting Waldron Thursday.
The Lady Cougars improve to 6-11 overall and 3-2 in the MHC. Waldron drops to 4-14 overall and 1-4 in the conference.
South scored on the opening tip as Makayla Somers tipped the ball to Kiley Best, who took the ball in for a lay-up and early 2-0 lead. Molly Eden hit a free throw before Somers scored on the short jumper in the lane. Eden's left-baseline jumper to push the lead to 7-0.
Waldron got on the board with a bucket by Emerson Lindsey. Best answered for South on the other end with a 3-pointer. Best then had back-to-back steals and breakaway lay-ups to extend the South lead to 14-2. After a bucket by Waldron's Josee Larrison, a rebound bucket by Eden and two free throws from Best closed the first quarter with South in command up 18-4.
A 15-foot jump shot from Mary Gasper gave South a 20-4 lead. Waldron scored the next seven points, including a 3-pointer from Cendall Sheaffer. The Lady Cougars held Waldron scoreless the rest of the half. Best started a Lady Cougars' run of 9-0 with two more from the charity stripe. Paige McQueen drained a 3-pointer in the run and Brayley Sundal's bucket closed the first half with South leading 29-11.
The Lady Cougars added to their lead in the third quarter with an 18-13 eight minute run. Somers connected on three buckets for South and Best hit a bomb and a free throw. After three quarters, South led 47-24.
Hope Barker hit a 3-pointer and scored five points for South in the fourth quarter. McQueen and Somers both hit one bucket and Best, Eden and Gasper all connected from the charity stripe to seal the big MHC win 60-35.
The Lady Cougars had three players score in double figures: Best 18, Somers 10 and Eden 10. McQueen finished with nine points followed by Barker five, Gasper five and Sundal three.
Somers had a team-high 11 rebounds to complete her double-double. Eden also had a double-double with 11 rebounds. McQueen pulled down eight rebounds. Sundal handed out a team-high four assists. South had 16 steals, led by Best with six.
South travels to Edinburgh Tuesday.
North Decatur
The Lady Chargers traveled to Shelby County Thursday to take on the Southwestern Spartans. Tough defense led the team to victory, 57-25. The win improves North to 14-5 (4-0 in MHC) on the season, Southwestern drops to 3-14 (0-5 in MHC).
The Lady Chargers held the Spartans to just eight first half points and led at the break 21-8. It was a big second half that put the game away; as North outpaced the Lady Spartans 36-17.
Ella Kunz dominated in the post, scoring a game-high 18 points. Madi Allen connected for 15 points. Sydney Rohls chipped in with eight points while Madelyn Bohman had seven points.
Other Chargers in the score column included Kelsey Haley five, Jo Whitaker two and Clare Kinker two. North was 9-of-14 from the free throw line.
North Decatur is back in action on Thursday night against Milan at home in the Coaches vs. Cancer Game. All cancer survivors and those currently conquering cancer are invited with free admission to the game. The JV tip is slated for 6 p.m.
The junior varsity Lady Chargers improved to 10-5 on the season with a 37-23 victory over the Lady Spartans. North led 10-3 after one quarter and 15-9 at the half. The Lady Chargers outscored Southwestern 14-6 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
North's Ally Whitaker led all scorers with 12 points.
Emma Schoettmer and Kacie Ogden both scored six points. Rohls and Jo Whitaker both had five points. Libby Crawford scored two points and Brooke Mauer had one point.
Greensburg
BROWNSTOWN - A 14-7 run in the fourth quarter allowed host Brownstown Central rally past Greensburg 47-43.
Brownstown led 13-9 after one quarter. The teams were all square at 19-19 at the half. The Lady Pirates took a 3-point lead after three quarters 36-33.
Greensburg is now 11-8 on the season. Brownstown moves to 14-5.
Three Lady Pirates scored in double figures: Leah West 15, Mary Harmon 11 and Aly Powers 11. Carlee Adams added a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
West added six rebounds, one assist and two steals. Adams grabbed five rebounds and handed out two assists. Emma McQueen had four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Harmon added five rebounds and a team-high four assists.
Greensburg is off until traveling to Batesville Jan. 21.
