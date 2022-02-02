GREENSBURG — The girls basketball tournament began Tuesday around the state with first round sectional games.
Locally, Rushville knocked off Franklin County to advance to the semifinal against South Dearborn.
South Decatur was defeated by Switzerland County 42-31. The Lady Cougars end the season at 4-17.
North Decatur lost to South Ripley 39-21. The Lady Chargers finish the season 16-7.
RUSHVILLE
After a low scoring first quarter, Rushville outscored Franklin County 32-17 in the second and third quarter en route to the 47-34 victory.
Rushville moves to 15-9 on the season and will face the Lady Knights (5-17) in the first semifinal. Franklin County ends the season 11-13.
Rushville’s Belle Gossett opened the scoring in the game. Franklin County answered with a drive to the bucket by Kassidy Schell. A bucket by Lexi Morris and a steal and bucket by Briley Munchel capped the first quarter with Rushville leading 6-2.
A traditional three point play by Rushville’s Morris started the second quarter and an 11-1 run by the Lady Lions. Leonie Boyer scored to push Rushville’s lead to 11-2 before Franklin County got a free throw by Jenna Bruns.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Munchel extended Rushville’s lead to 17-3. Franklin County scored the next five points, but Rushville closed the half with a pair of free throws from Morris and a bucket at the horn by Boyer. Rushville led 21-8 at the half.
Franklin County opened the third quarter with a bucket by Nicole Mears. Rushville’s Boyer connected on a 3-pointer, but Franklin County’s Bruns answered with a 3-pointer on the other end. Rushville then went on a 9-2 run. Two free throws by Sophia Dora started the spurt and Munchel’s 3-pointer capped it with the Lady Lions on top 33-15.
A 3-pointer by Dora and bucket by Munchel gave the Lady Lions a commanding 38-19 lead after three quarters.
In the fourth, the Lady Wildcats started with a 5-2 run. Franklin County cut the deficit to 41-27 on a Schell 3-pointer. The Lady Lions closed out the win with four free throws down the stretch for the 47-34 victory.
Munchel led the Lady Lions with 15 points. Boyer was also in double figures with 11 points. Morris and Dora both tallied seven points. Gossett had five points and Annika Marlow added two points.
Marlow finished with team highs in rebounds with eight and assists with five.
Dora pulled down five rebounds and Gossett finished with four rebounds.
SOUTH DECATUR
The Lady Cougars lost in the first round at Southwestern (Hanover) to Switzerland County 42-31.
South was led by Brook Somers and Makayla Somers, each with eight points. Loryn Pate added six points. Brayley Sundal had five points. Paige McQueen and Kiley Best both had two points.
Pate grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Best added seven rebounds and Sundal had six rebounds.
Sundal dished out a team-high three assists and Best had a team-high two steals.
NORTH DECATUR
In the second game at Southwestern, South Ripley held the Lady Chargers scoreless in the first quarter and led 17-5 at the half en route to the 39-21 victory.
The Lady Raiders scored the first 17 points before North’s Kacey hit a 3-pointers with :50 to play in the second quarter. Sydney Rohls added a bucket to close the half with North trailing 17-5.
North scored the first four points of the third quarter, but South Ripley had the next eight points and led 25-9 after three quarters.
North was led by Kacey Barker with seven points. Ella Kunz finished with four points.
Rachel Meyer led the Lady Raiders with 10 points. Emily Flood added nine and Katelynn Samples had eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.