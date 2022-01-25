CONNERSVILLE – In a low-scoring EIAC battle at Connersville, the Lady Lions held off the Lady Spartans 31-30.
Rushville improves to 14-8 overall and 6-1 in the EIAC. Connersville drops to 6-15 overall and 1-5 in the EIAC.
The teams played to an 8-8 tie after the first eight minutes. Annika Marlow and Briley Munchel both had 3-pointers for Rushville. Belle Gossett added a pair of free throws.
In the second quarter, Rushville scored seven points and held the Lady Spartans to just four. Jin Calaf had four points for the Lady Lions in the quarter as Rushville led 15-12 at the half.
In the third, buckets by Munchel, Marlow and Leonie Boyer was all for the Lady Lions. Rushville held Connersville to just five points and led 21-17 heading to the fourth quarter.
Sophie Dora hit a 3-pointer and free throw and Marlow and Boyer both hit 3-pointers to help the Lady Lions hold off the Lady Spartan comeback. Connersville outscored Rushville 13-10 in the fourth, but fell by one point 31-30.
Marlow led the way for the Lady Lions with eight points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals. Boyer added six points and two rebounds. Munchel had five points, three assists and two steals. Calaf finished with four points and four rebounds. Gossett had two points and two rebounds.
Connersville was led by Dunaway with 11 points.
Rushville held Connersville scoreless in the first quarter of the junior varsity game and went on to the 30-16 victory.
Trish Morgan led the Lady Lions with 10 points. Olivia Smith had five points followed by Kylee Herbert four, Ericka Kuhn four, Lexi Wood two, Kiley Parsley two, Audrey Angle two and Gracie Buzzard one.
North basketball
The North Decatur junior varsity girls basketball team defeated Milan 37-26. The Lady Chargers jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Kacie Ogden led the Lady Chargers with 12 points. Ally Whitaker was also in double figures with 10 points.
Emma Schoettmer finished with six points. Laney Saunders had five points. Hope Barker added four points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.