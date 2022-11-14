AURORA - Rushville stayed undefeated on the young basketball season with a 50-31 victory over the Lady Knights of South Dearborn. The Lady Lions are now 3-0 on the season.
Sophomore Leonie Boyer led the way for the Lady Lions with 36 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Senior Briley Munchel added four points, five rebounds, two assists and 10 steals. Fellow senior Belle Gossett tallied four points, seven rebounds, two assists and six steals.
Sophomore Gracie Buzzard added four points, three rebounds and one steal. Junior Kylee Herbert had two points, one rebound, two assists and one steal.
Junior Olivia Smith had three rebounds and one assist. Junior Kiley Parsley finished with two rebounds and one assist and junior Ericka Kuhn pulled down three rebounds.
The Lady Lions host Mt. Vernon (3-2) Friday and travel to Beech Grove (2-2) for a 6 p.m. varsity only game Saturday.
GREENSBURG
The Lady Pirates suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Class 4A No. 15 Franklin (3-1) 70-36.
Franklin came out hot in the first quarter, outscoring the Lady Pirates 23-10. Franklin led 41-21 at the half and went on to the victory.
Greensburg was led by Leah West with 17 points and nine rebounds. Aly Powers finished with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Mary Harmon had seven points, four rebounds and one assist. Carmen Thackery added two points, three assists and two steals. Emma McQueen had one assist and two steals. Carlee Adams had one rebound and Sarah Stapp had one steal and one block.
Erica Buening led Franklin with 18 points. Brooklyn York was also in double figures with 11 points.
Greensburg (2-1) travels to Shelbyville (4-0) Tuesday.
SOUTH DECATUR
By the slimmest of margins, the Lady Cougars suffered their first loss of the young season, a 47-46 loss at Rising Sun (2-1).
The Lady Cougars are 3-1 and travel to South Ripley (3-1) Tuesday.
Makayla Somers led the Lady Cougars with a double-double, 17 points, 11 rebounds and one steal.
Brayley Sundal added 10 points, including a 3-pointer in the final seconds to cut the deficit to one point. Sundal also tallied four rebounds and two assists.
Kiley Best had a good all-around game with seven points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Molly Eden finished with six points, 10 boards and two assists. Paige McQueen had three points and four rebounds. Mary Gasper scored two points. Makayla Puckett had one point, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Katie Gasper had one rebound.
BATESVILLE
Batesville hosted Union County on Friday and picked up a 46-38 victory over the Lady Patriots.
Union County scored 23 points in the first quarter and led 23-9. Batesville limited Union County to 15 points in the final three quarters to rally for the win.
For Batesville, Alyson Peters had 16 points and eight boards. Emma Weiler added eight points, four rebounds and three assists. Sophie Gesell tallied eight points, five rebounds and five assists. Marlee Obermeyer had six points and two rebounds. Cora Deputy chipped in with four points and two assists. Lydia Haskamp added four points and two rebounds.
Batesville won the junior varsity contest 33-27.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Grace Walter led the way with 13 points followed by Obermeyer nine, Lucy Abplanalp five, Alyssa Nobbe two, Cora Roth two and Rhea Miller two.
Jac-Cen-Del
Jac-Cen-Del fell behind early to South Ripley and the Lady Eagles could not recover, falling to the Lady Raiders 53-47.
South Ripley led 21-11 after the first quarter and took a 32-21 lead to the half. JCD outscored South Ripley in the second half, but it was not enough to overcome the early deficit.
Olivia Neal led JCD with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals. Reagan Hughes added 13 points, five rebounds, one steal and one block. Julia Meyer had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Sophia Sullivan had seven points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Kaylin Hiners had six rebounds followed by Savanah Steele three rebounds and Kelsey Borgman two rebounds.
Reese Obendorf led South Ripley with 16 points. Emily Flood was also in double figures with 10 points.
