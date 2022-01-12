SHELBYVILLE – The Lady Lions traveled to Shelbyville on Tuesday and defeated the Lady Golden Bears 51-44.
Rushville improves to 11-8 on the season. Shelbyville drops to 8-10.
The Lady Golden Bears held a 10-8 lead after the first eight minutes. Shelbyville outscored Rushville 15-9 in the second period to lead 25-17 at the half.
Briley Munchel keyed the Lady Lion rally in the third quarter. Her play on the defensive end with steals allowed the Lady Lions to make a 13-2 run and grab a 30-27 heading to the fourth quarter.
Rushville scored 21 points in the fourth quarter for the 51-44 victory.
Rushville senior Annika Marlow hit a milestone in the game. She finished with 22 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists. The 22 points put her over 1,000 points for her career, the 13th Lady Lion to reach the milestone.
Sophia Dora added 13 points, four rebounds and two steals. Munchel finished with nine points, four rebounds, a team-high five steals and team-high six assists. Lexi Morris had three points, three rebounds and one assist. Belle Gossett added two points and a team-high eight rebounds. Leonie Boyer scored two points.
Shelbyville won the junior varsity contest 27-21.
For the Lady Lions, Kylee Herbert led scoring with nine points and added five steals and two assists. Trisha Morgan had seven points, four rebounds, one assist and four steals. Olivia Smith finished with three points, five rebounds and two steals. Lexxi Wood had two points and one rebound.
GREENSBURG
NASHVILLE – The Lady Pirates traveled to Brown County on Tuesday and picked up a 59-35 victory over the Lady Eagles.
Greensburg improves to 6-12 on the season. Brown County is now 3-15.
Greensburg held a 14-9 lead after the first quarter and extended the lead to 27-15 at the half.
The Lady Pirates outscored Brown County 14-9 in the third quarter to lead 41-24 before pulling away in the fourth for the 59-35 victory.
Kayla Tamm led the Lady Pirates with 23 points, including seven 3-pointers.
Mylie Wilkison poured in 20 points. Leah West finished with nine points. Carlee Adams had five points and Molly Richards finished with two points.
NORTH DECATUR
MORRISTOWN – The Lady Chargers rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off host Morristown 41-35.
North improves to 12-6 overall and 2-1 in the MHC. Morristown drops to 8-9 overall and 2-2 in the conference.
The Lady Chargers were led by Kacey Barker with 12 points, including the final four points of the game from the charity stripe.
Madelyn Bohman finished with nine points. Madi Allen had eight points. Kelsey Haley hit a pair of bomb for six points and Ella Kunz had six points.
