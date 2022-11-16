SHELBYVILLE - Turnovers played a big role in Greensburg's game at Shelbyville Tuesday. The Lady Pirates had 28 turnovers which led directly to 18 Shelbyville points. Greensburg had just five points off turnovers and the Golden Bears knocked off the Lady Pirates 48-41.
Greensburg is 2-2 on the season. Shelbyville improves to 5-0.
Greensburg opened the scoring with a rebound bucket by Mary Harmon. Shelbyville standout Kylee Edwards got the Golden Bears on the board with a drive. Ava Wilson hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Shelbyville an early 5-2 lead.
A pair of drives to the bucket by Greensburg led to free throws by Aly Powers and Harmon. All four freebies went down and Greensburg grabbed a 6-5 lead. Edwards hit a long 3-pointer to put Shelbyville back in front. Back-to-back buckets by Powers and a bucket by Leah West gave Greensburg a 12-8 lead.
Edwards scored the first four points of the second quarter to put Shelbyville on top 16-12. A West bucket off an inbounds play cut the deficit to 16-14. The Golden Bears scored the next seven points before a bucket by Greensburg's Powers ended the run. Powers' bucket on the break cut the deficit to 23-20, but Shelbyville scored the final seven points of the quarter, including a buzzer beater by Wilson to put Shelbyville up 30-20 at the half.
A drive to the bucket by Shelbyville's Ellie Simpson opened the scoring in the third quarter. Two free throws by West cut the Greensburg deficit to 10 points. With Shelbyville leading by 11, Greensburg went to West in the post for an easy bucket.
After a timeout by Greensburg, Shelbyville got a traditional three point play from Ellie Keller to put the lead at 38-26.
The Golden Bears took a 40-28 lead to the fourth quarter.
West opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with a bucket in the paint while drawing a Shelbyville foul.
The Lady Pirates outscored Shelbyville 13-8 in the fourth quarter, but could not overcome the third quarter deficit.
For the game, Shelbyville had 16 steals and Greensburg had three. Greensburg turned the ball over 28 times, compared to Shelbyville's nine turnovers.
West led the Lady Pirates with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Powers tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal. Harmon added eight points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Emma McQueen had five points, eight rebounds and one assist. Carmen Thackery finished with one point and three rebounds. Carlee Adams grabbed five rebounds.
Edwards led all scorers with 24 points for Shelbyville. Wilson was also in double figures with 13 points.
Greensburg host South Decatur at 6 p.m. Friday in a varsity only game.
South Decatur
VERSAILLES - The Lady Cougars started a busy week with a road game at South Ripley Tuesday. The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 17-8 lead after one quarter and led 29-11 at the half en route to the 51-27 victory.
South moves to 3-2 on the season and travels to Greensburg for a 6 p.m. varsity only game Friday and hosts North Decatur at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Five Lady Raiders scored in the first eight minutes, but the hot hand was Emily Flood with a trio of 3-pointers for nine points. South countered with a Brayley Sundal 3-pointer and buckets from Makayla Somers and Katie Gasper. A Kiley Best free throw rounded out the quarter with South Ripley on top by nine.
South was limited to just three points in the second quarter - all coming from Best. The Lady Raiders extended the lead to 29-11 at the half. Flood, Katelynn Samples and Lexi Franklin all had four points for the Lady Raiders.
South Decatur tightened its defense and held the Lady Raiders to five points in the third quarter. On the other end of the court, Best poured in a pair of baskets. Somers, Molly Eden and Gasper all scored in the quarter where the Lady Cougars cut the deficit to 34-20 heading to the final eight minutes.
South Ripley's offense got going again in the fourth, outscoring the Lady Cougars 17-7 to put the game away. Samples scored six in the fourth for South Ripley. Makayla Puckett had South's lone bucket in the fourth quarter.
For South, Best finished with 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Somers added five points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. Sundal had four points, one assist and one steal.
Gasper scored four points. Eden had two points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Puckett had two points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Paige McQueen dished out one assist and had one steal.
